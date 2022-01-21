Statement from UW–Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank on selection of Jay Rothman as next UW System president
Congratulations to Jay Rothman on becoming the next president of the University of Wisconsin System. His experience working with the business community in Wisconsin, as well his relationships with state and local leaders, will be a tremendous asset. Jay will bring a fresh perspective to higher education and I look forward to collaborating with him on making the UW System even better.
