Staff climate survey launches April 12

Read this message in:

• Español

• Hmoob

• བོད་ཡིག Tibetan

• 中文 Chinese

• नेपाली Nepali

Dear colleagues,

UW–Madison is committed to creating a community where every person feels like they belong and that they can be successful. To better reach this goal, we invite you to participate in the 2022 Staff Climate Survey and share feedback about your experience on campus.

The survey includes questions about your workplace environment, work unit, relationship with your supervisor, remote work policy, and more. Demographic questions at the end of the survey provide context to help better understand the data and identify trends.

The survey will be open for responses from April 12 until May 3. It is available in Chinese, English, Hmong, Nepali, Spanish, and Tibetan.

Please complete the survey even if you have recently taken a similar climate survey in your school, college, or division.

How to take the survey

The UW Survey Center is administering the survey and will email you on April 12 with a link to the electronic survey.

Paper versions will be available for employees who do not use computers regularly for their jobs or do not feel comfortable completing the survey electronically. We encourage employees who have regular access to a computer to complete the survey electronically so that we can more easily collect your responses and more quickly share our findings.

The survey should take about 15 minutes to complete. You can take the survey during work time while in pay status. This includes travel time to take the survey in a campus InfoLab or to attend a help session.

Survey help sessions

Paper surveys can be picked up and completed at in-person help sessions on April 20, 21, 26, and 27. Cultural Linguistic Services (CLS) will facilitate the sessions in Chinese, English, Hmong, Nepali, Spanish, and Tibetan.

Please visit the survey website for more information (dates, times, and parking) about the help sessions. You can also find information about how to request a paper copy of the survey by phone or email if you are unable to attend a help session.

Survey results

Survey results will guide decisions and policies that create a work environment where everyone feels like they can contribute, they are valued, and they belong.

We will share survey results with the campus in fall 2022. Your responses are confidential and will never be shared in a way that could identify you.

Your participation is valuable

You are not required to take the survey, and all questions are optional. However, the more responses we receive, the better we can see issues and patterns that seem to be working well or that need to be fixed.

Learn more about the survey

For more information about the survey, please visit go.wisc.edu/staffsurvey2022. If you have questions about the survey — including its goals and how the information will be used — please contact the survey planning team at staffclimatesurvey@wisc.edu.

Thank you in advance for your participation and for your continued dedication to making UW–Madison a great place to work and learn.

John Karl Scholz

Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

Rob Cramer

Interim Vice Chancellor for Finance and Administration