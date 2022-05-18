Nature seems to be taking a halting approach this year to unfurling the highly anticipated and deeply appreciated splendor of late spring — which makes even the slightest glimmer all the more glorious. Here is some of what University Communications senior photographer Jeff Miller saw on a recent quest for seasonal scenery.



1 Taking what she called a “brain break before final exams,” first-year student Olivia Hill of Appleton, Wis., relaxes on a blanket spread out on Bascom Hill on May 5. Photo by: Jeff Miller



2 Blossoming fuchsia flowers of a magnolia tree near the Carillon Tower on May 5. Photo by: Jeff Miller



3 A red-winged blackbird takes flight from a perch atop a decaying tree in a marshy area near University Bay and the Howard Temin Lakeshore Path on May 5. Photo by: Jeff Miller



4 Amber Bianco, a vet tech with the School of Veterinary Medicine, walks her German Shepherd, Axl, past willow trees lining a path near University Bay and the Howard Temin Lakeshore Path on May 5. Photo by: Jeff Miller



5 Undergraduates Lauren Belz, left, and Maggie Afshar pause on a bridge overlooking the pond garden at Allen Centennial Garden on May 5. Photo by: Jeff Miller



6 Flowering crabapple trees frame a view of food-cart vendors at the intersection of State Street Mall and Library Mall on May 4. Photo by: Jeff Miller



7 A pair of runners jog along a path near University Bay and the Howard Temin Lakeshore Path on May 5. Photo by: Jeff Miller



8 A brilliant yellow forsythia shrub graces the Education Building plaza on May 5, with Helen C. White Hall, left, and Science Hall just beyond. Photo by: Jeff Miller