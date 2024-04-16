Students with edgy skills took to the ice with flair at the Spring 2024 Figure Skating Exhibition at the Sub Zero Ice Center at the Bakke Recreation and Wellbeing Center at UW–Madison on April 7. The event was hosted by the Figure Skating Club of UW–Madison, a student organization that offers recreational and competitive figure skating opportunities for UW–Madison students.



1 Angelina Huang skates her final routine to a “La La Land” medley. Photo by MK Denton

2 Naihua Wang prepares for a spin. Photo by MK Denton

3 Rachel Rovinsky finishes her routine of “I’ll Make a Man Out of You” from Disney’s “Mulan.” Photo by MK Denton

4 Anna Kendall shows her flexibility. Photo by MK Denton

5 Lewis Gross spins as fans watch. Photo by MK Denton

6 Caitlyn Fung shows her skill. Photo by MK Denton

7 Hannah Sherman glides across the ice. Photo by MK Denton

8 Lewis Gross cheers on other skaters. Photo by MK Denton

9 Figure skating coaches Katherine McCarthy, Corrie Lee, Angelina Huang, and Kevin Lee (left to right) skate in a surprise Barbie-themed finale routine. Photo by MK Denton

10 Angelina Huang (left) and Kevin Lee (right) skate together during the finale. Photo by MK Denton