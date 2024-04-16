 Skip to main content
Link to news home page
News

Photo gallery Spins + jumps + ice = lots of fun

April 16, 2024

Students with edgy skills took to the ice with flair at the Spring 2024 Figure Skating Exhibition at the Sub Zero Ice Center at the Bakke Recreation and Wellbeing Center at UW–Madison on April 7. The event was hosted by the Figure Skating Club of UW–Madison, a student organization that offers recreational and competitive figure skating opportunities for UW–Madison students.

A woman in a yellow dress skates on an ice rink.

Angelina Huang skates her final routine to a “La La Land” medley. Photo by MK Denton

A woman in a red dress skates on an ice rink.

Naihua Wang prepares for a spin. Photo by MK Denton

A woman skates on an ice rink.

Rachel Rovinsky finishes her routine of “I’ll Make a Man Out of You” from Disney’s “Mulan.” Photo by MK Denton

A woman in a blue dress skates.

Anna Kendall shows her flexibility. Photo by MK Denton

A man does a spinning maneuver while skating on ice.

Lewis Gross spins as fans watch. Photo by MK Denton

A woman reaches back and clasps her skate blade while skating on the other leg.

Caitlyn Fung shows her skill. Photo by MK Denton

A woman in a green dress skates on an ice rink.

Hannah Sherman glides across the ice. Photo by MK Denton

A man standing by an ice rink raises his hand and cheers.

Lewis Gross cheers on other skaters. Photo by MK Denton

Three people skate together.

Figure skating coaches Katherine McCarthy, Corrie Lee, Angelina Huang, and Kevin Lee (left to right) skate in a surprise Barbie-themed finale routine. Photo by MK Denton

Angelina Huang (left) and Kevin Lee (right) skate together during the finale.

Angelina Huang (left) and Kevin Lee (right) skate together during the finale. Photo by MK Denton

See more photo stories

Tags: recent sightings