Photo gallery Spins + jumps + ice = lots of fun
Students with edgy skills took to the ice with flair at the Spring 2024 Figure Skating Exhibition at the Sub Zero Ice Center at the Bakke Recreation and Wellbeing Center at UW–Madison on April 7. The event was hosted by the Figure Skating Club of UW–Madison, a student organization that offers recreational and competitive figure skating opportunities for UW–Madison students.
Angelina Huang skates her final routine to a “La La Land” medley.
Naihua Wang prepares for a spin.
Rachel Rovinsky finishes her routine of “I’ll Make a Man Out of You” from Disney’s “Mulan.”
Anna Kendall shows her flexibility.
Lewis Gross spins as fans watch.
Caitlyn Fung shows her skill.
Hannah Sherman glides across the ice.
Lewis Gross cheers on other skaters.
Figure skating coaches Katherine McCarthy, Corrie Lee, Angelina Huang, and Kevin Lee (left to right) skate in a surprise Barbie-themed finale routine.
Angelina Huang (left) and Kevin Lee (right) skate together during the finale.
Tags: recent sightings