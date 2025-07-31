South Madison Partnership celebrates 10 years of connecting university, community

The past, present and future of the UW South Madison Partnership (UWSMP) came together to celebrate the last decade of collaboration and growth. From left to right, Corinda Rainey-Moore, community engagement manger with Unity Point Health-Meriter; Maia Pearson, vice president of the Madison Metropolitan School District Board of Education; Ed Lee, senior vice president of the Urban League of Greater Madison; and Brenda González, UW–Madison director of community relations, pose for a group selfie at the UWSMP offices at The Village on Park Street in Madison, Wis. Photo: Jeff Miller
On Saturday, July 26, the UW South Madison Partnership (UWSMP) celebrated 10 years of community-university collaboration. UWSMP, located in the Village on Park in South Madison and managed by the university’s office of community relations, is a free and accessible space where residents, community organizations, and the University of Wisconsin–Madison meet to plan, learn and build together.
Speakers at the reception told the story of past and present UW–Madison and community leaders who laid the groundwork for today’s successful partnership.
“Leaders, neighbors, and partners… insisted that the university should show up differently in South Madison, with humility, reciprocity and long-term commitment,” said Tanika Apaloo, assistant director of UWSMP. “Because of that foundation, UWSMP has become a trusted, safe gathering place where youth, families, elders, and grassroots leaders all feel they belong.”
Past community relations director Dr. Dawn B. Crim, now UW-Green Bay vice chancellor for advancement, community engagement, and inclusivity and president of the UW-Green Bay Foundation, detailed the history of UW–Madison’s engagement with South Madison, including early partnerships that predate the current office by more than a decade.
González, UW–Madison director of community relations, speaks during a tenth anniversary celebration of the UW South Madison Partnership. Photo by: Jeff Miller
As assistant director of UWSMP, Tanika Apaloo joined colleagues in speaking about the impact of the partnership during the day's celebrations. Photo by: Jeff Miller
Many leaders who have played an important role in the creation and growth of UWSMP spoke to the attendees at the tenth anniversary celebration. Here, Dawn Crim, UW–Green Bay vice chancellor for advancement, community engagement and inclusion, and former UW–Madison director of community relations, shared her memories and experiences. Photo by: Jeff Miller
Local musical artist Rob Dz performs a spoken-word tribute. Photo by: Jeff Miller
Seen in a pre-recorded video, Everett Mitchell, a judge for the fourth branch of the Dane County Circuit Court and former UW–Madison director of community relations, offered a message to the group. Photo by: Jeff Miller
The anniversary celebration was held concurrently with the Urban League of Greater Madison’s 11th annual Unity Picnic, in which a variety of UW–Madison units—including UWSMP, UW Athletics, the IceCube Neutrino Observatory and others—participated alongside South Madison community organizations and businesses.
Brooke Lewis, center, with BadgerBots Team 1306 of Middleton, demonstrates a robot capable of catching and tossing a tube during the South Madison Unity Picnic held outside the Black Business Hub at The Village on Park Street in Madison, Wis. Photo by: Jeff Miller
Volunteers with the Urban League of Greater Madison serve free food and drink during the South Madison Unity Picnic. The Urban League of Greater Madison hosted the community celebration and outreach event, with support from sponsors and community partners including UWSMP. Photo by: Jeff Miller
Members of the public dance to the rhythm as Chicago band Sweet Diesel Jenkins performs during the picnic. Photo by: Jeff Miller
At right of center, Darious Hayes stands with his son, Leviticus (left), and daughter, Legaci (right), as the children show off their Vipers baseball trophies. The Vipers are a youth baseball league coordinated by the Black Men Coalition of Dane County. Photo by: Jeff Miller