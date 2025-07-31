 Skip to main content
South Madison Partnership celebrates 10 years of connecting university, community

July 31, 2025
Rainey-Moore, Pearson, Lee and González stand in a line and smile for the cell phone camera being held up and in front of the group by Rainey-Moore.

The past, present and future of the UW South Madison Partnership (UWSMP) came together to celebrate the last decade of collaboration and growth. From left to right, Corinda Rainey-Moore, community engagement manger with Unity Point Health-Meriter; Maia Pearson, vice president of the Madison Metropolitan School District Board of Education; Ed Lee, senior vice president of the Urban League of Greater Madison; and Brenda González, UW–Madison director of community relations, pose for a group selfie at the UWSMP offices at The Village on Park Street in Madison, Wis. Photo: Jeff Miller

On Saturday, July 26, the UW South Madison Partnership (UWSMP) celebrated 10 years of community-university collaboration. UWSMP, located in the Village on Park in South Madison and managed by the university’s office of community relations, is a free and accessible space where residents, community organizations, and the University of Wisconsin–Madison meet to plan, learn and build together.

Speakers at the reception told the story of past and present UW–Madison and community leaders who laid the groundwork for today’s successful partnership.

“Leaders, neighbors, and partners… insisted that the university should show up differently in South Madison, with humility, reciprocity and long-term commitment,” said Tanika Apaloo, assistant director of UWSMP. “Because of that foundation, UWSMP has become a trusted, safe gathering place where youth, families, elders, and grassroots leaders all feel they belong.”

Past community relations director Dr. Dawn B. Crim, now UW-Green Bay vice chancellor for advancement, community engagement, and inclusivity and president of the UW-Green Bay Foundation, detailed the history of UW–Madison’s engagement with South Madison, including early partnerships that predate the current office by more than a decade.

Gonzalez stands behind a podium and speaks to the crowd and the partnership space.

González, UW–Madison director of community relations, speaks during a tenth anniversary celebration of the UW South Madison Partnership. Photo by: Jeff Miller

Apaloo stands behind a podium and speaks to the crowd and the partnership space.

As assistant director of UWSMP, Tanika Apaloo joined colleagues in speaking about the impact of the partnership during the day's celebrations. Photo by: Jeff Miller

Crim stands behind a podium and speaks to the crowd and the partnership space.

Many leaders who have played an important role in the creation and growth of UWSMP spoke to the attendees at the tenth anniversary celebration. Here, Dawn Crim, UW–Green Bay vice chancellor for advancement, community engagement and inclusion, and former UW–Madison director of community relations, shared her memories and experiences. Photo by: Jeff Miller

Dz stands behind a podium and holds an iPad that contains his spoken-word tribute that he is performing for the crowd.

Local musical artist Rob Dz performs a spoken-word tribute. Photo by: Jeff Miller

From behind, the photo shows attendees watching a large screen that is projecting a video message from Mitchell.

Seen in a pre-recorded video, Everett Mitchell, a judge for the fourth branch of the Dane County Circuit Court and former UW–Madison director of community relations, offered a message to the group. Photo by: Jeff Miller

The anniversary celebration was held concurrently with the Urban League of Greater Madison’s 11th annual Unity Picnic, in which a variety of UW–Madison units—including UWSMP, UW Athletics, the IceCube Neutrino Observatory and others—participated alongside South Madison community organizations and businesses.

A group stands in front of a BadgerBot as they play a catch and toss game with the robot.

Brooke Lewis, center, with BadgerBots Team 1306 of Middleton, demonstrates a robot capable of catching and tossing a tube during the South Madison Unity Picnic held outside the Black Business Hub at The Village on Park Street in Madison, Wis. Photo by: Jeff Miller

A photo taken from behind shows a group of volunteers all wearing the same shirt and standing in a line in front of a table where food is being served.

Volunteers with the Urban League of Greater Madison serve free food and drink during the South Madison Unity Picnic. The Urban League of Greater Madison hosted the community celebration and outreach event, with support from sponsors and community partners including UWSMP. Photo by: Jeff Miller

Event attendees dance to live music under a large red and white tent.

Members of the public dance to the rhythm as Chicago band Sweet Diesel Jenkins performs during the picnic. Photo by: Jeff Miller

Hayes poses with his children who stand in front of and next to him under the big red and white tent.

At right of center, Darious Hayes stands with his son, Leviticus (left), and daughter, Legaci (right), as the children show off their Vipers baseball trophies. The Vipers are a youth baseball league coordinated by the Black Men Coalition of Dane County. Photo by: Jeff Miller

