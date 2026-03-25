Siegler named Wisconsin Public Media director

Jordan L. Siegler will lead the division of UW–Madison that delivers PBS Wisconsin and Wisconsin Public Radio to statewide audiences.

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Jordan L. Siegler, named executive director of Wisconsin Public Media, has served as interim director since 2024. Since joining WPM in 2015, Siegler has worked in several leadership roles, including managing director of corporate giving and events for PBS Wisconsin, chief development officer for WPR and associate director of WPM.

Jordan L. Siegler has been named executive director of Wisconsin Public Media, a division at the University of Wisconsin–Madison that delivers the services of PBS Wisconsin and Wisconsin Public Radio to statewide audiences.

The appointment was announced today by UW–Madison Provost John Zumbrunnen.

“Jordan is a proven leader who deeply understands the special connection that Wisconsin Public Media creates for people in every corner of our state,” Zumbrunnen says. “I know that he will continue the excellent tradition of WPM engaging communities with important news, programming and resources that educate, inform and get to the heart of life in Wisconsin.”

Since joining WPM in 2015, Siegler has worked in several leadership roles, including managing director of corporate giving and events for PBS Wisconsin, chief development officer for WPR and associate director of WPM.

“It is an incredible honor to be chosen to lead WPM, one of our state’s greatest public treasures,” Siegler says. “I have built my public service career at UW–Madison, and my goal now is to advance the essential work of our team of outstanding journalists, producers and technical staff to further enrich Wisconsin communities and help the university meet its promise of the Wisconsin Idea.”

Each month, more than one million Wisconsinites turn to PBS Wisconsin and WPR for trusted journalism, compelling programming and educational resources that encourage lifelong learning.

“Jordan has had a hugely positive impact on WPM and has helped lead the organization through challenging times for public media,” said Marta Bechtol, Wisconsin Educational Communications Board executive director. “He has been an active partner in envisioning the future of our networks while continuing to stay true to the mission of providing valuable educational and entertaining content to viewers and listeners throughout the state.”

Originally from the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, Siegler holds a BFA in Sustainable Design from Finlandia University’s International School of Art & Design, is vice chair of the National Educational Telecommunications Association’s University Licensee Association and is a fellow of both the Riley Institute at Furman University and the Executive Editorial Integrity and Leadership Initiative at The Poynter Institute. He has served as interim executive director of WPM since the death of executive director Heather L. Reese in 2024.

Siegler will lead the UW–Madison division of approximately 280 full-time and 60 part-time and student staff and will oversee a budget of $35 million from multiple and variable revenue sources, including the university, state and federal allocations; audience memberships; major and planned gifts; business sponsorships; and special events. A partnership of UW–Madison and the Wisconsin Educational Communications Board, Wisconsin Public Media’s broadcasting infrastructure and statewide reach delivers independent, commercial-free programming, education services and public safety alerts that serve and help protect Wisconsin residents in every corner of the state.