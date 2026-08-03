Shim, Russell reappointed to dean roles

The deans of the School of Human Ecology and the Division of Continuing Studies recently completed a dean review.

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As part of their oversight and reporting relationship with the Office of the Provost, deans of the university’s schools and colleges undergo a comprehensive review to assess their academic and administrative leadership and performance. The provost appoints the members of the review committee.

Soyeon Shim

The review process involves a survey and interviews, if requested, with internal and external stakeholders.

Soyeon Shim, dean of the School of Human Ecology, and Jeff Russell, dean of the Division of Continuing Studies, recently completed a dean review and have been reappointed.

Shim and Russell have received feedback based on the results of the reviews.

Russell and Shim were appointed in 2011 and 2012, respectively, and they are among the longest currently serving deans, along with Paul Robbins of the Gaylord Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies.

Jeff Russell

“I want to express my appreciation to Jeff and Soyeon, who continue to serve with vision and dedication,” said Provost John Zumbrunnen. “I know they’ll continue to provide steady leadership in their areas. I appreciate their counsel, along with that of their fellow deans.”

Zumbrunnen and Interim Chancellor Eric Wilcots also thanked the chairs, members of the dean review teams, and all who contributed their input to the review for their participation in the process.