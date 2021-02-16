Search underway for new director of Division of the Arts

A search-and-screen committee has been appointed to help identify and select candidates for the next director of the Division of the Arts.

The committee is being chaired by Soyeon Shim, dean of the School of Human Ecology. Other committee members include: Faisal Abdu’Allah, professor in the School of Education’s Art Department; Li Chiao-Ping, professor in the School of Education’s Dance Department; Amy Gilman, Director of the Chazen Museum of Art; Carolyn Kallenborn, professor in the School of Human Ecology; Angela H. Richardson of the Bolz Center for Arts Administration in the Wisconsin School of Business; Porter Shreve, professor of English; Beth Snodgrass, director of the Wisconsin Union Theater; Sofia Snow, director, First Wave, Division of Diversity, Equity & Educational Achievement; and Johannes Wallmann, associate professor in the Mead Witter School of Music.

The position is open only to tenured members of the UW–Madison faculty.

The director, who reports to the provost, leads and supports activities of the DotA, and will help to shape and advance a collective, new vision for the division and its constituent programs in alignment with the university’s plans and direction. This is a part-time administrative appointment for two to three years at 40 to 50 percent. One of the goals of this part-time position is to build a strong foundation for the division during the transitional period. The appointment can become renewable and may be expanded, depending on performance and future directions of the division.

The Division of the Arts supports and promotes the mission of academic arts departments and affiliated partners by raising the visibility of UW–Madison arts for all UW–Madison students, faculty and staff, as well as the broader community. The DotA works closely with nine academic departments and with over 60 institutes, groups and other academic units affiliated with the division, involving approximately 100 faculty and staff members from across campus.

Susan Zaeske, associate dean for arts and humanities in the College of Letters & Science, has been serving as interim director since September 2019.

For more information and to apply for the position, visit https://jobs.wisc.edu/ and click on the Internal button from the main page.

The deadline for applications is March 5. Inquiries may be sent to Jessie Beyler at jessie.beyler@wisc.edu.

Read the position vacancy listing (PDF).