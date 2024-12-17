Search starts for strategic consulting director

A 10-person committee is leading the search for University of Wisconsin–Madison’s next associate vice provost and senior director of the Office of Strategic Consulting.

The office has been led by Interim Associate Vice Provost and Director Charles Meyer.

Provost Charles Isbell and Vice Chancellor for Finance & Administration Rob Cramer are the search’s executive sponsors. A position vacancy listing (PVL) will be posted at jobs.wisc.edu early in the new year.

The search will be chaired by Eden Inoway-Ronnie, chief of staff for the Office of the Provost. Other search committee members include: