Search starts for strategic consulting director
A 10-person committee is leading the search for University of Wisconsin–Madison’s next associate vice provost and senior director of the Office of Strategic Consulting.
The office has been led by Interim Associate Vice Provost and Director Charles Meyer.
Provost Charles Isbell and Vice Chancellor for Finance & Administration Rob Cramer are the search’s executive sponsors. A position vacancy listing (PVL) will be posted at jobs.wisc.edu early in the new year.
The search will be chaired by Eden Inoway-Ronnie, chief of staff for the Office of the Provost. Other search committee members include:
- Armando Farias, senior project manager, Office of Strategic Consulting
- Lucien Gerondeau, chief of staff, Office of Human Relations
- John W. Graves, associate internal consultant, Office of Strategic Consulting
- Kerry Grosse, policy analyst of the policy library, Office of Strategic Consulting
- Patrick Krysan, professor and department chair, Plant and Agroecosystem Sciences, College of Agricultural and Life Sciences
- Mark Kueppers, academic affairs administrative director and business manager, School of Medicine and Public Health
- Allison La Tarte, vice provost and director, Data, Academic Planning & Institutional Research
- Paul Seitz, director of strategic initiatives, Office of the Vice Chancellor for Finance and Administration