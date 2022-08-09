Search open for new campus chief human resources officer

Applications are now being accepted for the chief human resources officer position at UW–Madison.

The chief human resources officer provides leadership, policy direction, and management oversight for all human resources initiatives and functions for UW–Madison. The university has more than 20,000 employees, including about 2,100 faculty and 12,500 staff across multiple shifts, plus 5,000 graduate assistants and 7,000 student employees.

“The people who make up UW–Madison are at the center of our academic, research, and service accomplishments,” Vice Chancellor for Finance and Administration Rob Cramer said. “The next chief human resource officer will collaborate across UW–Madison to help meet the evolving needs of our people, including our faculty, staff, students, and community.”

Patrick Sheehan has served as interim Associate Vice Chancellor and Chief Human Resources Officer since January 2022. His appointment as interim concludes in January 2023.

“Patrick has demonstrated vision and leadership during his time as interim chief human resources officer,” Cramer said. “I am extremely grateful for his efforts in advancing major initiatives such as TTC, the Administrative Transformation Program, and the wage increase to at least $17 per hour for full-time employees.”

The next Associate Vice Chancellor and Chief Human Resources Officer will lead UW–Madison through the next phases of the Title and Total Compensation Project, advance strategies for recruitment and retention of diverse talent, and develop structures to support professional development and career progression.

A search-and-screen committee has been appointed to identify and select candidates for the next chief human resources officer. Eric Wilcots, dean of the College of Letters & Science, will chair the committee.

Other search-and-screen committee members include: