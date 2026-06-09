Search committee seeks input on chancellor hire

Virtual listening sessions will be held June 15 and 22 to gather UW–Madison community input.

​ Share this article

Read this message in:

The committee leading the search and screening process for a new chancellor of the University of Wisconsin–Madison will hold virtual listening sessions on June 15 and 22 to gather input from the UW–Madison community.

“We are very interested to learn from campus stakeholders what qualities they wish to see in the next leader at UW–Madison,” says Regent President Emeritus Amy Bogost, the chair of the UW–Madison Search and Screen Committee. “Faculty, staff and students, as well as members of the broader Madison community, are encouraged to join and give us with their thoughts about what the ideal candidate can bring to the position.”

UW–Madison Professor and past University Committee Chair Annie Jones is serving as vice chair of the committee, leading a group made up of students, faculty, staff, alumni and community representatives.

Each listening session is designed as an open forum, where participants will have the opportunity to share feedback with members of the search committee. The virtual sessions will be held in English and can be accessed by visiting the links listed below.

The first session is set for 10 a.m. Monday, June 15 , and can be accessed at wisconsin-edu.zoom.us/j/91212046137

, and can be accessed at wisconsin-edu.zoom.us/j/91212046137 The second session will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, June 22, and can be accessed at wisconsin-edu.zoom.us/j/92685272170

Employees may attend the virtual sessions during work hours without loss of pay but should first provide their supervisor with reasonable notice.

In addition, campus community members can share feedback by completing a brief survey: uwsystemadmin.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_3V2kXO2MZUKq1pQ.

The survey will remain open until 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, June 23.

Questions about the listening sessions and Qualtrics survey should be directed to shelby.buchanan@wisconsin.edu.

Questions or nominations for UW–Madison chancellor can be directed to search firm Isaacson, Miller at www.imsearch.com/open-searches/university-wisconsin-madison/chancellor.