Search begins for vice provost for faculty and staff affairs

The Office of the Provost is beginning an internal campus search for the next vice provost for faculty and staff affairs.

The position is presently held by Professor Beth Meyerand, who recently accepted a position as an associate dean in the Graduate School.

This vice provost position is held by a tenured faculty member. The position is a demanding administrative role requiring an individual who is action-oriented, diplomatic, and driven by a desire to collaboratively address challenges on our campus. Leadership experience within a department, program, division, center or institute, and significant committee or administrative experience at the college, divisional, or campus level is preferred.

The position description is here (listed under Internal Jobs; a NetID is required to view the listing). The deadline for assured consideration is Thursday, Aug. 15, and applications must be submitted through the Jobs at UW website.

Frances Vavrus, vice provost and dean of the International Division, is serving as chair of the search committee.

Nominations and questions regarding the search may be sent to Provost@provost.wisc.edu.