Search begins for next executive director of Wisconsin Public Media

​ Share this article

A search committee has been appointed to help identify and select candidates to be the next executive director of Wisconsin Public Media, the division at the University of Wisconsin–Madison that oversees PBS Wisconsin and Wisconsin Public Radio.

Amy Gilman, senior director for arts and media and director of the Chazen Museum of Art, will serve as chair of the search committee.

Jordan L. Siegler has been serving as interim executive director of WPM.

The executive director will lead a division of approximately 300 full- and part-time staff, 10 students and six direct reports, and will report to the Office of the Provost.

They will have leadership and oversight responsibility for operating and capital budgets of more than $35 million from multiple revenue sources. Responsibilities include securing of capital funding and strategic planning to acquire equipment and technology on which the programmatic and service departments depend to fulfill their missions. The executive director participates in ongoing advocacy efforts.

Opportunities for public input

Online survey

Members of the UW–Madison community can give input to the search committee through an online survey or at forthcoming public listening sessions.

Listening sessions

The two forums will be held via Zoom on Oct. 30 from 1-2 p.m. and on Oct. 31 from 10-11 a.m.

Position description and candidate nominations

A full description of the position and instructions for nominating candidates are available online. To ensure consideration, applications must be received by Jan. 2, 2026.

Search committee members

In addition to Gilman, the committee members are:

Marta Bechtol, executive director of the Educational Communications Board

Kathy Bissen, associate director and chief operating officer of PBS Wisconsin

Kealey Bultena, associate director of Wisconsin Public Radio

Lee Caraher, secretary of Friends of PBS Wisconsin

Roy Christianson, chair of Wisconsin Public Radio Association

Kathleen Culver, director of the Center for Journalism Ethics in the College of Letters & Science

Stephanie E. Elkins, host and producer, Wisconsin Public Radio

Derek Johnson, department chair of communication arts, College of Letters & Science

Kyle LaFond, president of Friends of PBS Wisconsin

Zachary Picknell, finance director of Wisconsin Public Media

Steve Plum, superintendent of Kettle Moraine School District

More information

Questions or comments may be directed to Carole Kolb, director of administrative services in the Office of the Provost.