Search begins for new chief information officer

A search-and-screen committee has been appointed to help identify and select candidates for the position of chief information officer and vice provost for information technology. Jeffrey Russell, vice provost and dean of the Division of Continuing Studies and professor in the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, is chairing the search committee.

Lois Brooks, chief information officer and vice provost for information technology since 2018, plans to retire in the spring of 2025. Brooks has led university IT through key modernization efforts as well as many challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic.

The chief information officer and vice provost for information technology has direct and indirect responsibility for the entire sphere of information technology related activities on campus. In conjunction with advisory groups, this role oversees the development and delivery of IT services, IT security policies and best practices. The CIO also directly manages the IT Center of Excellence, Chief Information Security Officer team and the Division of Information Technology (DoIT).

A full description of the position can be found on UW–Madison’s jobs board.

Opportunities for public input

Members of the UW–Madison community can give input to the search committee through an online survey or at forthcoming public listening sessions.

Listening sessions

The two forums will be held via Zoom on Oct. 24 from 1- p.m. and on Oct. 25 from 8:30-9:30 a.m.

Nominations and applications

Instructions for nominations and applications are available on the Issacson, Miller website. To ensure consideration, applications must be received by January 10, 2025.

Search committee members

In addition to Russell, the committee members are: