Search begins for new chief information officer
A search-and-screen committee has been appointed to help identify and select candidates for the position of chief information officer and vice provost for information technology. Jeffrey Russell, vice provost and dean of the Division of Continuing Studies and professor in the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, is chairing the search committee.
Lois Brooks, chief information officer and vice provost for information technology since 2018, plans to retire in the spring of 2025. Brooks has led university IT through key modernization efforts as well as many challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic.
The chief information officer and vice provost for information technology has direct and indirect responsibility for the entire sphere of information technology related activities on campus. In conjunction with advisory groups, this role oversees the development and delivery of IT services, IT security policies and best practices. The CIO also directly manages the IT Center of Excellence, Chief Information Security Officer team and the Division of Information Technology (DoIT).
A full description of the position can be found on UW–Madison’s jobs board.
Opportunities for public input
Members of the UW–Madison community can give input to the search committee through an online survey or at forthcoming public listening sessions.
Listening sessions
The two forums will be held via Zoom on Oct. 24 from 1- p.m. and on Oct. 25 from 8:30-9:30 a.m.
Nominations and applications
Instructions for nominations and applications are available on the Issacson, Miller website. To ensure consideration, applications must be received by January 10, 2025.
Search committee members
In addition to Russell, the committee members are:
- Kyle Cranmer, professor, Department of Physics, School of Letters & Science and director of the UW–Madison Data Science Institute.
- Tammie Hodgson, associate director, Enterprise Business Systems — Student Application Systems, DoIT
- Shawn Green, professor, Department of Psychology, L&S
- Jamie Gutkowski, director, User Services, DoIT
- Julie V. Johnson, cyberdefense analyst, Policy, Security & Planning, DoIT
- Jeff Korab, senior director, Informatics and Information Technology, School of Medicine and Public Health
- Darcy Padilla, associate professor, Art Department, School of Education
- Dorothea Salo, teaching faculty, Information School, L&S
- Patrick Sheehan, chief human resources officer, Office of Human Resources
- Wren Singer, senior associate vice provost, Office of Academic & Career Success, Division for Teaching and Learning
- Simar Tathgir, student representative, College of Engineering
- Vanessa Taulbee, associate director, Business Analysis and Change Management, DoIT
- Amy Wendt, professor, electrical & computer engineering, College of Engineering
- Jerry Zhu, professor, Department of Computer Sciences, L&S