Search begins for 2 new ombuds

Provost Charles Isbell and the UW Ombuds Office announce the search for two ombuds. The new ombuds will begin June 1 and Dec. 1, 2025. Based on the current priorities of the Ombuds team, we are seeking one UW–Madison retired academic staff and one retired faculty member. To ensure consideration, applications should be submitted by March 31, 2025.

The Ombuds Office was created to provide a resource for all UW–Madison employees (faculty, academic staff, university staff, graduate assistants, post-docs, and student staff members) seeking assistance with work-related issues.

The seven University of Wisconsin–Madison ombuds are retired UW employees representing faculty, academic staff, and university staff who have developed their expertise from decades of service on this campus in different disciplines and different roles. Ombuds provide an informal, safe, confidential opportunity for employees to be heard; explore concerns; and consider resources, options, and strategies for next steps to address workplace problems. Ombuds are impartial and work independently from university administrative offices, advocating for fairness and equity in the workplace rather than representing any side in a dispute. Essential skills routinely used by an ombuds include engaged listening, issue reframing, and development of options including referring visitors to other offices on campus and helping people help themselves.

Ombuds are selected from interested retired faculty, academic staff, and university staff to achieve the greatest breadth and depth for the program, and a balance among these three categories of employees is desired to maintain representation from all employee categories.

We are specifically seeking retired faculty and academic staff with broad campus experience in administrative processes and human resources to fill the open positions. Ombuds generally serve a single term of 37 months (3 years plus 1 month in training with an ombuds who is completing their term) and are appointed part-time, receiving compensation for approximately 10 hours of work per week.

The University of Wisconsin is an Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action Employer. For more information, see the Ombuds website.

To Apply

To ensure consideration, interested individuals should send the following materials, preferably via email, to ombudssearch@provost.wisc.edu or to Office of the Provost UW–Madison, Room 150 Bascom Hall, 500 Lincoln Drive, Madison, WI 53706, no later than March 31, 2025:

A letter of no more than two pages stating your qualifications for and interest in the position. Provide information about your experiences with the essential skills used by ombuds as described above. A brief resume (no more than three pages). The names and contact information of three references who can speak to your skills and abilities. References will not be contacted until candidates have been notified.

If you have questions about the position, contact one of the current ombuds, or call (608) 265-9992.