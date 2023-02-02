Search announced for 2 new ombuds

Provost John Karl Scholz and the University of Wisconsin–Madison Ombuds Office have announced the search for two new ombuds and encourage retired UW academic and university staff to apply for consideration by March 3. One of the new ombuds will begin service in June; the second will start in December.

The Ombuds Office provides an alternative resource for all UW–Madison employees (faculty, academic staff, university staff, graduate assistants, post-docs and student staff members) seeking assistance with work-related issues.

Essential skills routinely used by an Ombuds include engaged listening, reframing issues and developing options including referring visitors to other offices on campus, and helping people help themselves.

The six UW ombuds are retired UW employees representing faculty, academic staff and university staff who have developed their expertise through decades of service on this campus and in different disciplines and different roles. Ombuds provide an informal, safe, confidential opportunity for employees to be heard, explore concerns and consider resources, options and strategies for next steps to address workplace problems. Ombuds are impartial and work independently from university administrative offices, advocating for fairness and equity in the workplace, rather than representing any side in a dispute.

Ombuds are selected from among interested retired faculty, academic staff and university staff to achieve the greatest breadth and depth for the program, and a balance among these three categories of employees is desired. In order to maintain representation from all employee categories, this spring we are seeking retired academic staff and retired university staff with broad campus experience to fill the vacant positions.

The recruitment process usually entails reaching out to former employees who have been retired from 1 to 4 years at the time of appointment. Ombuds generally serve a single term of 37 months (3 years plus one month in training with an ombuds who is completing their term), are appointed part-time and receive compensation for approximately 10 hours of work per week.

The University of Wisconsin is an Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action Employer. For more information, see the Ombuds Office website.

To apply

To ensure consideration, interested individuals should send the following materials, preferably via email, to ombudssearch@provost.wisc.edu or to Office of the Provost UW–Madison, Room 150 Bascom Hall, 500 Lincoln Drive, Madison, WI 53706, no later than March 3, 2023:

A letter of no more than two pages in which you state your qualifications for and interest in the position. Provide information about your experiences with the essential skills used by ombuds as described above. A brief curriculum vitae (no more than four pages). The names and contact information of three references who can speak to your skills and abilities. References will not be contacted until candidates have been notified.

If you have questions about the position, contact one of the current Ombuds, or call us at (608) 265-9992.