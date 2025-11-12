Scott to step back from School of Nursing deanship

During her nearly decade-long tenure as dean, Linda Scott was credited with multiple accomplishments including working to address the state’s nursing shortage, celebrating the school’s centennial anniversary with a successful fundraising campaign and growing the number of tenure-track positions.

Linda D. Scott, dean of the UW–Madison School of Nursing, shared today that she is stepping back from her deanship for health reasons.

The change is effective immediately. Scott previously announced that she would step down from the position in June 2026.

“In light of what I am facing, I am stepping away from the deanship as my family, care team, and I tend to my comfort and wellbeing,” Scott wrote in a Wednesday message to the School of Nursing community.

“It is characteristic of the (School of Nursing) community and the nursing profession to find a path through challenging times,” she added. “Knowing you are working together in this spirit means the world to me.”

More information about an interim dean will be shared from interim Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs John Zumbrunnen in the near future.

Scott began her tenure as the eighth dean of the School of Nursing in July 2016, two years after the opening of Signe Skott Cooper Hall, the state-of-the-art home for nursing research and education at UW–Madison.

“In addition to her tremendously dedicated efforts to advance excellence, research and growth at the School of Nursing, Linda has been a wonderful colleague and trusted leader among our deans,” said Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin. “I thank her for her exceptional service to UW–Madison and the nursing profession. I know that so many in our community, whose lives she has touched join me in sending her all good wishes in this challenging moment.”

UW–Madison’s undergraduate nursing program has climbed in the U.S. News & World Report rankings, most recently ranking eighth overall and fifth among publics.

“Linda’s excellent work in helping us produce not only the nurses our society badly needs, but also the nurse educators and nursing leaders of tomorrow, will be part of her enduring legacy,” Zumbrunnen said.

Beyond UW–Madison, Scott has engaged in service to the nursing profession at the highest levels. After serving a two-year term as president-elect of the American Academy of Nursing, Scott assumed the role of Academy president in 2023, completing her term in October.