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School spirit and silliness ensue at the Varsity Band Concert

The annual performance showcases student talent and celebrates the end of the UW Marching Band season.

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This year marked the 50th annual Varsity Band Spring Concert, and the event proved that some things keep getting better with age. Held on April 17 and 18 at the Kohl Center, the UW Marching Band took center stage to play classic UW–Madison hits alongside rock anthems and modern chart-toppers. The two-night run concluded the band’s season, which included hundreds of performances during the academic year — talk about eating a rock!