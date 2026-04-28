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School spirit and silliness ensue at the Varsity Band Concert

The annual performance showcases student talent and celebrates the end of the UW Marching Band season.

This year marked the 50th annual Varsity Band Spring Concert, and the event proved that some things keep getting better with age. Held on April 17 and 18 at the Kohl Center, the UW Marching Band took center stage to play classic UW–Madison hits alongside rock anthems and modern chart-toppers. The two-night run concluded the band’s season, which included hundreds of performances during the academic year — talk about eating a rock!

An overhead image shows a full Kohl Center seated to watch the UW Marching Band perform on stage.
More than 5,000 people packed the Kohl Center for the 50th annual Varsity Band Spring Concert. Photo: Althea Dotzour / UW–Madison
Pompey stands on stage wearing a Badger red suit with silver sparkly pinstripe as he conducts the crowd.
Corey Pompey, UW Marching Band director and associate director of bands in the Mead Witter School of Music, conducts the band — and the eager crowd — during the concert. Photo: Jeff Miller / UW–Madison
Members of the trombone section line up on stage for a solo.
The trombones take center stage for a Big Band Era song. The evening included a range of music, from instrumental classics to modern hits from Lady Gaga, Rihanna and “Wicked.” Photo: Althea Dotzour / UW–Madison
Two UW Marching Band members dance on stage with a person in a chicken costume.
Donning a chicken suit, a band member leads the crowd in a Fifth Quarter classic, “The Chicken Dance.” Photo: Jeff Miller / UW–Madison
Leckrone wears a red UW Marching Band sweater and stands to wave at the crowd.
Micheal Leckrone proves that you can never take the director out of the band. Leckrone, who led the UW Marching Band for 50 years before retiring in 2019, acknowledged the full Kohl Center crowd. Photo: Althea Dotzour / UW–Madison
Three members of the UW Spirit Squad hold their red pom poms to the camera.
Members of the UW Spirit Squad dance along to the beat. Photo: Althea Dotzour / UW–Madison
Two fans wearing Badger red attire dance the polka during one of the songs.
Audience participation might not be required but it’s regularly encouraged throughout the concert. Badger fans Will Roberts (center) and Ayça Kutlu (right) were happy to join in. Photo: Althea Dotzour / UW–Madison
One member of the UW Marching Band holds a fellow member on his shoulders as they form their arms into a baby cradle.
Several Fifth Quarter classics were on display throughout the night. Photo: Althea Dotzour / UW–Madison
Three women with arms linked at the waist raise their free hands to sing along to the song Varsity.
Praise to the our alma mater: From left to right, former UW Marching Band cymbal players and UW–Madison alums Jessica Gieryn (1998), Sharon White (1999) and Connie Showalter (1999) join arms and sing “Vartisty” at the conclusion of the concert. Photo: Jeff Miller / UW–Madison
Member of the percussion section hold big bass drums and large symbols as they pose at the end of a song.
That’s a wrap for members of the percussion section and the rest of the UW Marching Band. Photo: Althea Dotzour / UW–Madison

Tags: events, marching band, recent sightings, student life

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