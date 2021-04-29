Save the date: UW–Madison sets weekend to celebrate 2020 graduates

Class of 2020, get ready to “Jump Around.”

The University of Wisconsin–Madison will welcome graduates of spring, summer and winter 2020 back to Madison Sept. 17-19 for a celebration of their achievements.

“The pandemic took from these graduates a special part of their college experience — the opportunity to mark the completion of their degrees at Camp Randall with their fellow Badgers,” says Chancellor Rebecca Blank. “We pledged at the time that we would celebrate together when it became safe to do so. We’re excited to plan for such a celebration this fall.”

The weekend of events will include a Saturday celebration at Camp Randall with guest speakers, music, campus traditions and photo opportunities. It is being planned as an event that will be open to family members and friends, though it will need to adhere to all COVID-19 campus health and safety guidelines in place at the time. It will not be a commencement ceremony. The official conferral of degrees already took place for these graduates during virtual commencement ceremonies in the spring and winter of 2020.

The Office of the Chancellor is working with the Wisconsin Union, the Wisconsin Alumni Association and the 2020 senior class officers on additional events for returning graduates throughout the weekend, including a special event on the Wisconsin Union Terrace and an exclusive Class of 2020 concert. More details will be released as they become available.

“I am beyond excited for this tailor-made celebration of the class of 2020,” says Lauren Sorensen, 2020 senior class president. “It isn’t the type of gathering any of us imagined when we started our time on campus as Badgers, but I have complete faith that it will capture the unique camaraderie and pride we all feel as alums of the pandemic. The class of 2020 deserves pomp and circumstance that captures where we came from, where we are now, and where we are going. This does exactly that.”

As previously announced, UW–Madison will hold two in-person, graduates-only commencement ceremonies on May 8 for spring 2021 graduates. the ceremonies will be livestreamed for graduates, families and friends at www.wisc.edu/commencement.

Please visit the commencement website for more information, a set of FAQs, and the latest updates.