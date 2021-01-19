Safer Badgers Employee Forum scheduled for Thursday

With the start of the semester approaching, the university has adopted new COVID-19 testing requirements to enhance the safety of the campus community.

An online forum for employees and graduate students to learn more about the requirements, the new Safer Badgers app, issues such as facilities access and other employment-related concerns, is scheduled for noon on Thursday, Jan. 21.

Panelists include:

Jake Baggott, associate vice chancellor and executive director, University Health Services.

Jennifer Noyes, vice provost of academic operations, who has been leading the effort to implement the Safer Badgers program.

Carol Griggs, director of operations with University Health Services. Carol leads the daily operations and planning of testing, in addition to work being done on vaccine distribution.

Argyle Wade, Chief of Staff for the Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs, who has been leading the planning around many of the logistics related to the new approach for spring.

Todd Shechter, chief technology officer, who has been leading the implementation of the app.

Mark Walters, chief human resources officer, who is on hand to address employment-related questions.

You can join the forum at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ewdRLj145_Y. You are invited to submit questions to the panel via email to chancellor@wisc.edu. Please include “Safer Badgers employee forum” in the subject line.