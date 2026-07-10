Runge named CALS interim dean

Associate dean and professor of biological systems engineering will serve pending a search for a permanent dean.

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Troy Runge has been named interim dean of the College of Agricultural and Life Sciences. Photo: Michael P. King/UW–Madison CALS.

Troy Runge, an associate dean and professor of biological systems engineering, has been selected to serve as interim dean of the College of Agricultural and Life Sciences, Provost John Zumbrunnen announced today.

“I appreciate Troy stepping into this important role during this time,” Zumbrunnen says. “Troy brings great skill and an extensive set of experiences to the work. I know that he will provide steady leadership as we begin the process of identifying the next dean of CALS.”

Dean and Director Glenda Gillaspy recently announced that she will move into a new role serving as the university’s director of the Wisconsin Rural Partnerships Institute.

Runge became the associate dean for research in CALS in 2023, and his role was expanded to include Extension in 2024. Prior to accepting an associate dean role, he served as chair of the Department of Biological Systems Engineering. Runge joined the UW—Madison faculty in 2009 as the director of the Wisconsin Bioenergy Initiative.

Raised on a Wisconsin dairy farm, Runge received his bachelor’s degree from UW—Stevens Point prior to accepting a position at Kimberly-Clark Corporation, one of Wisconsin’s Fortune 500 companies. He received a PhD in paper science and engineering from Georgia Tech University, and his research explores biobased products and bioprocessing systems.

“I’m excited to serve CALS in this new way,” says Runge. “We are a powerhouse in Wisconsin and nationally in training students and making discoveries in the agricultural and life sciences. The contributions of our talented faculty, staff and students are necessary as our communities, and our world, work to navigate technological and ecological changes. Challenges of all types lead to opportunities, and I see many opportunities for CALS in today’s world.”

With Runge in the role of interim dean, some of his prior responsibilities will be reassigned during the interim period. More information about the search will be shared in the near future.

“CALS has tremendous strength and leadership in our 14 academic departments, and a history of supporting shared governance through local decision making,” says Runge. “I look forward to working with our departments, to continue to support collaborative decision making, and plan to make changes to administrative responsibilities only where necessary in the short-term to ensure the good work across the college is properly supported.”