A montage of scenes from demonstration booths at Science on the Square on State Street in Madison, Wisconsin.
Rock and roll and unleashed curiosity with Science on the Square
Wisconsinites shared collective jaw drops as they explored the kickoff event for the 15th annual Wisconsin Science Festival.
By Elise Mahon and Jeff Miller
Families shared collective jaw drops as they explored magnetic rocks, learned about the wonders of physics, held a human brain and more during Science on the Square, the kickoff event for the 15th annual Wisconsin Science Festival.
The trademark event was the first in over 650 science engagement events that will take place across the state during the 10 days Governor Evers has declared Wisconsin Science Week from Oct. 16 to Oct. 26. This year’s festival will explore the theme of “Rock and Roll” and invite Wisconsinites to explore the science behind music, motion and our state’s geology.
Take a stroll downtown and explore some of the fun hands-on science and art explorations that lined State Street between the capitol and campus. And be sure to find an event near you, from punny talks with state geologists, to live music, to the science-in-a-bag take-home experiments, to a science and art fusion variety show.
