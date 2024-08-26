Returning students eager for new school year

Campus is beginning to come alive with activity, with residence hall move-in starting Wednesday and classes starting a week later.

For students who left campus for a few months, it may feel like it’s been forever since you’ve taken a trek up Bascom Hill, watched the sunset over Lake Mendota and just enjoyed the beauty of our campus.

Sophomore Lauren Gelb found it difficult to adjust to only seeing friends and classmates on a screen, after being with them every day last school year.

“When I’m away from Madison in the summer, I miss my friends the most,” said Gelb, who returned to California for the break. “With friends all over the country, I miss the consistency of seeing everyone each day.”

New Jersey native and incoming junior Grace Paolillo is ecstatic for the new opportunities a fresh school year has to offer.

“I want to just break the cycle and get out of my bubble from what I’ve been up to the last two years,” said Paolillo. “I’m excited to soak in everything Madison has to offer instead of just continuing to frequent the places I usually go to!”

But there are some Madison activities that Badgers cannot help but repeat, no matter how often they’ve participated.

“I’m really looking forward to football this fall semester,” said Gelb. “I’m so excited for game days and to cheer our Badgers on!”

The only drawback to returning is the occasional feeling of homesickness, to students of all ages.

To combat this, Paolillo loves to bring tokens from her hometown to decorate her space in Madison.

“I like to bring pictures of my friends, family and dogs to give a touch of home and to remind myself of everyone I love from New Jersey,” said Paolillo.

Take a look how returning students transformed campus one year ago: