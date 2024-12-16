Resources for UW-Madison students and employees

2:15 pm Monday, Dec. 16

The City of Madison issued a statement about the Abundant Life School shooting that took place earlier today, including additional resources for anyone affected:

2-1-1 Wisconsin : Call 2-1-1 for free and confidential information about the mental and physical healthcare, housing, food and emergency services available in your area. Resource specialists are available 24/7/365. For an online alternative, visit findhelp.org.

1 pm Monday, Dec. 16

The University of Wisconsin–Madison is offering resources and support to UW students and employees who may have been affected by a school shooting that took place at Abundant Life Christian School on Madison’s Far East Side on Dec. 16, as well as condolences to all those in the Madison community affected by the tragic incident.

The situation is developing and the public safety response is being coordinated by the Madison Police Department and there is no ongoing threat to the community. The situation did not take place in downtown Madison.

Students

Counseling and crisis support as a result of this incident or any other situation may be obtained by calling University Health Services at (608) 265-5600.

If you need immediate assistance, call the UHS Crisis Line at (608) 265-5600, option 9. For more information, visit uhs.wisc.edu.

Students may also contact the Office of Student Assistance and Support (formerly, the Dean of Students Office.)

Employees

Staff and faculty who would like to talk to someone in response to this or any other situation may contact the Employee Assistance Office at (608) 263-2987 for an appointment.

For immediate, 24/7 counseling support, employees are encouraged to contact LifeMatters at 800-634-6433. More information about both services is available online at eao.wisc.edu.

UW–Madison community