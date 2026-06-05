Research at UW–Madison improves care for dogs undergoing surgeries

A 2023 study led to an anesthesia method to keep dogs comfortable and healthy when undergoing many surgical procedures necessary for their care.

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Recently, in response to a public records request, the University of Wisconsin–Madison provided records related to research conducted in 2023 to improve the well-being of pet dogs undergoing treatment involving surgeries. The dogs involved in the study were acquired from Ridglan Farms, a facility licensed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture to conduct research and to supply animals for research.

The veterinary medicine research, conducted humanely by experts who care for the well-being of companion animals, explored safer methods for administering anesthesia to dogs that undergo spaying procedures and other lower-body surgeries like liver surgery and emergency procedures for intestinal problems. The research concluded with a study that required six dogs to be humanely euthanized in order to confirm that the anesthesia reached the expected locations in the body. Other dogs involved in the research were adopted.

Veterinarians across the country are now safely using this anesthesia method to keep dogs comfortable and healthy when undergoing many surgical procedures necessary for their care.

For decades, researchers at UW–Madison have performed studies that help advance health and well-being. UW researchers have made significant scientific and biomedical progress, helping to save countless lives.

Studies like this one are performed by scientists whose training and careers are spent trying to improve healthcare. Before their studies can be approved, researchers must demonstrate that they can’t achieve the anticipated scientific outcomes without animals; their studies must be designed to involve the smallest number of animals possible; and researchers must limit to the absolute minimum any discomfort the animals may experience.

Animal studies also require strict ethical and legal oversight at the federal level and from the university. The research to improve surgical care for dogs was conducted only after it was approved by a review committee, which is required by federal law and contains members who are scientists, non-scientists and community members unaffiliated with UW–Madison.

The committee scrutinized the research plans, called protocols, and the research was only permitted to start once the review committee was satisfied that the protocols met the necessary standards for animal care and scientific rigor, which include federal, ethical and university requirements. The anesthesia studies were carefully evaluated to ensure that the knowledge gained would benefit future animals.

UW–Madison facilities that house animals are kept up to standards according to federal law and inspected regularly by veterinarians from the USDA. The animals are cared for by UW–Madison animal care staff and veterinarians trained and certified to help ensure their safety and keep them healthy. At this time, there are no dogs from Ridglan Farms housed at UW–Madison.

The practice of relying on companion animals for research that is intended to improve companion animal health is an evolving one in the field of veterinary medicine. As part of efforts to continuously evaluate our educational, research and clinical practices, UW–Madison will continue to engage in efforts to examine this kind of research going forward.

The University of Wisconsin School of Veterinary Medicine does enroll client-owned animals in clinical trials. The university never conducts research on client-owned animals unless clients explicitly give permission for their pets to be enrolled in clinical research. Just as in human medicine, clinical trials are critical to advancing diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of illness and disease and improving health outcomes. Clients choose to participate in specific clinical studies with the parameters of the study clearly explained.