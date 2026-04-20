Regents recognize Mnookin’s service, contributions

The Universities of Wisconsin Board of Regents adopted a resolution citing UW–Madison Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin’s leadership in multiple areas ahead of her upcoming departure for Columbia University.

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The Universities of Wisconsin Board of Regents on Monday adopted a resolution recognizing UW–Madison Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin for her leadership of the state’s flagship university along with numerous contributions to the Universities of Wisconsin.

Monday’s meeting was the final board gathering for Mnookin before she departs Wisconsin at the end of the academic year to become president of Columbia University in New York City.

A search for her successor is expected to begin in the near future, according to Universities of Wisconsin Regents President Amy Bogost.

The board resolution cited Mnookin’s leadership in multiple areas, including UW–Madison’s resurgence in national research rankings, the launch of the Wisconsin RISE Initiative, and her commitment to innovation and entrepreneurship. The resolution also commended Mnookin for furthering access and opportunity for Wisconsin students through Bucky’s Pell Pathway and the Wisconsin Tribal Educational Promise.

“There’s a moment in leadership when someone is no longer measured by their title and but rather measured by their impact,” Bogost said. “At every turn, [Mnookin] met the turbulence facing higher education, the political pressures, the technological disruptions, the post-pandemic reckoning, and she turned uncertainty into momentum … She didn’t just lead this university, she loved this university.”

In her farewell remarks, Mnookin expressed her gratitude to the Regents, fellow chancellors along with campus and community partners, and noted that everything she’s been able to accomplish during her tenure has come through working in collaboration with others.

“It has been an incredible honor to serve Wisconsin and the Universities of Wisconsin and Madison over a challenging period for higher education,” she said. “But it’s also a period where working together and keeping our eye on our mission, we’ve been able to keep things moving forward even amidst challenge. That isn’t work that I did; that’s work that we did. And I know it’s work that’s going to continue.”

Mnookin, who referred to herself as a “partial Badger forever,” noted that what she will carry with her most is the “sense of the devotion to higher education, to the joint missions of education of research, teaching and service that the Universities of Wisconsin represent, and to our ability to change lives to do good in the world through the Wisconsin Idea, so thank you for the ways you contribute to that.”

The full text of the full resolution is below:

WHEREAS, Jennifer L. Mnookin served as Chancellor of the University of Wisconsin–Madison beginning in August 2022, providing thoughtful leadership and intellectual distinction while guiding the university during a period of national debate about the role of higher education and the importance of research, academic freedom, and civil discourse; and

WHEREAS, under her leadership, UW–Madison strengthened its position as one of the world’s leading public research universities, launching the RISE Initiative (Research, Innovation and Scholarly Excellence) to recruit and support faculty working across disciplines to address society’s most pressing challenges; and

WHEREAS, she advanced innovation and economic vitality for the state through the creation of the Wisconsin Entrepreneurship Hub, opening doors for students, faculty, and staff entrepreneurs to translate discoveries into new ventures and economic impact for Wisconsin; and

WHEREAS, she expanded educational opportunity for Wisconsin students by launching Bucky’s Pell Pathway and the Wisconsin Tribal Educational Promise, advancing the university’s mission of access to a world-class education; and

WHEREAS, with her leadership, UW–Madison delivered educational excellence, with approximately two-thirds of undergraduate students graduating without student loan debt, and many in fewer than four years, reflecting the university’s commitment to affordability, student success, and timely degree completion; and

WHEREAS, Chancellor Mnookin prioritized the values of academic freedom, open inquiry, and pluralism on the UW–Madison campus by establishing The Wisconsin Exchange: Pluralism in Practice to strengthen the university’s commitment to civil discourse and the free exchange of ideas; and

WHEREAS, under her tenure, UW–Madison continued to grow its world-class research enterprise, surpassing $1.9 billion in annual research expenditures, climbing to #5 in the nation in Higher Education and Research Development rankings, and advancing life-changing discovery that drives economic development throughout Wisconsin and beyond; and

WHEREAS, she championed sustainability and environmental stewardship across the university’s research, teaching, and operations; and

WHEREAS, she oversaw the growth and modernization of the campus, including Morgridge Hall, Irving & Dorothy Levy Hall, the Phillip A. Levy Engineering Center, and the creation of the College of Computing & Artificial Intelligence; and

WHEREAS, Chancellor Mnookin strengthened UW–Madison’s relationships with alumni, policymakers, and partners across Wisconsin, elevating the university’s statewide impact; and

WHEREAS, during her tenure, Chancellor Mnookin partnered with the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association to produce some of the most significant fundraising results in the university’s history;

BE IT THEREFORE RESOLVED that the Board of Regents of the Universities of Wisconsin hereby offers thanks to Jennifer L. Mnookin for her service as Chancellor of the University of Wisconsin–Madison and wishes her great success as she assumes the presidency of Columbia University.



April 20, 2026