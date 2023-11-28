 Skip to main content
Link to news home page
News

Photo gallery Putting all the blocks together

November 28, 2023

After beating archrival Nebraska on Friday and Iowa on Saturday, the Badger volleyball team enters the NCAA tournament as the top regional seed and the No. 3 seed overall. They’ll play Jackson State at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Field House, and if they win they’ll play the winner of Miami-Northern Iowa on Friday. The 3-0 win over Nebraska avenged a five-set loss in Lincoln in late October and was a rematch of the 2021 national championship match that Wisconsin won. Take a look at the highlights to prepare yourself for tournament excitement:

A volleyball player in a Wisconsin uniform tips the ball over the net.

Outside hitter Sarah Franklin sends the ball over the net. Franklin was named Big Ten Player of the Week for the third time this year. Photo by: Bryce Richter

A player reaches down to bump the ball.

Gulce Guctekin (21), who plays libero, goes low to dig out the ball. Photo by: Bryce Richter

A man watches players play volleyball.

Coach Kelly Sheffield watches the match. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Red-clad fans cheer volleyball players.

Fans in the student section cheer on the team. "Point, Wisconsin!" Photo by: Bryce Richter

Two players reach high over the net, arms up, to block the ball.

Anna Smrek (14) and CC Crawford (9) go up to block the ball. Photo by: Bryce Richter

A child watches the game, wonderment on their face.

A young fan watches from the third level. Photo by: Bryce Richter

A player hits the ball over the net.

Outside hitter Temi Thomas-Ailara (12) sends the ball over the net. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Players are spread out on the court, one dives for the ball.

Setter MJ Hammill dives for the ball. Photo by: Bryce Richter

The team celebrates a point.

The team celebrates a point. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Cheering fans are silhouetted in the foreground, with the court in the background.

Fans celebrate the winning play of the first set. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Volleyball players cheer on the court.

Members of the UW women’s volleyball team celebrate the the match-winning score against Nebraska. Photo by: Bryce Richter

See more photo stories

Tags: recent sightings