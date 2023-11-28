After beating archrival Nebraska on Friday and Iowa on Saturday, the Badger volleyball team enters the NCAA tournament as the top regional seed and the No. 3 seed overall. They’ll play Jackson State at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Field House, and if they win they’ll play the winner of Miami-Northern Iowa on Friday. The 3-0 win over Nebraska avenged a five-set loss in Lincoln in late October and was a rematch of the 2021 national championship match that Wisconsin won. Take a look at the highlights to prepare yourself for tournament excitement: