Photo gallery Putting all the blocks together
After beating archrival Nebraska on Friday and Iowa on Saturday, the Badger volleyball team enters the NCAA tournament as the top regional seed and the No. 3 seed overall. They’ll play Jackson State at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Field House, and if they win they’ll play the winner of Miami-Northern Iowa on Friday. The 3-0 win over Nebraska avenged a five-set loss in Lincoln in late October and was a rematch of the 2021 national championship match that Wisconsin won. Take a look at the highlights to prepare yourself for tournament excitement:
Outside hitter Sarah Franklin sends the ball over the net. Franklin was named Big Ten Player of the Week for the third time this year.
Gulce Guctekin (21), who plays libero, goes low to dig out the ball.
Coach Kelly Sheffield watches the match.
Fans in the student section cheer on the team. "Point, Wisconsin!"
Anna Smrek (14) and CC Crawford (9) go up to block the ball.
A young fan watches from the third level.
Outside hitter Temi Thomas-Ailara (12) sends the ball over the net.
Setter MJ Hammill dives for the ball.
The team celebrates a point.
Fans celebrate the winning play of the first set.
Members of the UW women’s volleyball team celebrate the the match-winning score against Nebraska.
Tags: recent sightings