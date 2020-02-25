Professionals of color to share their career experiences

How can professionals of color navigate the culture at UW–Madison in order to advance within their fields? That question will be the focus of a panel discussion at the annual Employee Career Conference, “Construct Your Career at UW–Madison,” scheduled for March 11 at Union South.

The hour-long session, “Navigating the System: What Does It Mean for Professionals of Color?,” will help attendees understand and participate in the system of professional networks and respectability on campus. The panelists will discuss their personal experiences and provide suggestions and resources for attendees to consider as they reflect on the next steps in their career trajectory.

This conference session is designed to serve the many professionals of color on campus who wish to advance within their fields. UW–Madison employs 22,365 faculty and staff, with approximately 22.6 percent (5,058) self-identifying as people of color (source: 2018–19 Data Digest). The panelists will address special considerations for professionals of color who are managing careers on our predominantly white campus.

Gia Gallimore, director of diverse alumni engagement at the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Assocation (WFAA), will moderate the panel. In her position, Gallimore works to develop and establish strategic priorities to increase engagement among alumni through program/event participation, volunteering, and philanthropic giving.

Other panelists are:

Gia P. Euler-Plath, outreach coordinator and academic advisor for the First Wave Hip Hop and Urban Arts Learning Community, a full-tuition scholarship program on the UW–Madison campus. First Wave is the first and only program of its kind, with three main pillars: academics, arts and activism.

Gabe Javier, associate vice chancellor for student affairs – identity and inclusion. Javier supports the Gender and Sexuality Campus Center, International Student Services, McBurney Disability Resource Center, Multicultural Student Center, and University Veteran Services.

Alice Traore, facilitator, Learning Communities for Institutional Change and Excellence (LCICE). Traore is a facilitator and curriculum designer for the Division of Diversity, Equity, and Educational Achievement.

The session for professionals of color on campus is part of the “framing” track of conference sessions. The Employee Career Conference serves employees at all stages in their career path and offers sessions in three categories:

“Foundations,” or understanding what career management is and why it matters

“Framing,” for conference participants who are ready to take the next steps and are looking for tools, resources, and practical tips

“Renovating,” for those who are interested in managing their career over a lifetime

Now in its third year, the Employee Career Conference provides the tools, inspiration and resources that can help employees take an active role in managing their career while continuing their employment at UW–Madison. Managers and supervisors are encouraged to approve requests from employees who wish to attend.

“We want UW–Madison to be an employer of choice, where every employee can find career satisfaction and develop professionally, regardless of their position,” says Laurent Heller, vice chancellor for finance and administration. “Our goal is to retain the talented, dedicated employees we have here by providing ongoing career development opportunities.”

“Construct Your Career at UW–Madison” runs from 8:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11, at Union South. The conference fee of $25 includes lunch, and scholarships are available. The deadline for both registration and scholarship applications is Feb. 28.