June 20, 2022

Members of the Madison community gathered and listened to free, live music in recognition of Pride Month at the Memorial Union Terrace on June 17. Terrace chairs painted purple, blue, green, yellow, orange and red made a special appearance, providing a Pride Month photo opportunity for guests and representing the Wisconsin Union’s commitment to creating a welcoming “campus living room” in which all feel safe and included.

Photographs by Colton Mansavage / University Communications student photographer

Large group of people listening to a band performing under a canopy with Lake Mendota in the background

Milwaukee-based "Bear in the Forest," which mixes folk with spiritualism to span many musical genres, plays for the crowd.

Terrace chairs arranged next to a group of people seated at outdoor tables

The Memorial Union introduced a special set of chairs painted in the colors of the Pride flag.

Band members performing on guitar, drums and keyboards on stage

"Line" — a music project by artist Maddie Batzli — performs songs with themes of personal reflection, queer love and social commentary.

People silhouetted on a pier with sunset in background

The event also featured a performance by "MQBS"(pronounced "mobs") collective.

Terrace chairs cast shadows on the pavement in the sunlight

The Wisconsin Union Directorate Music Committee and the UW–Madison Gender and Sexuality Campus Center hosted the event.

