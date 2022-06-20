Members of the Madison community gathered and listened to free, live music in recognition of Pride Month at the Memorial Union Terrace on June 17. Terrace chairs painted purple, blue, green, yellow, orange and red made a special appearance, providing a Pride Month photo opportunity for guests and representing the Wisconsin Union’s commitment to creating a welcoming “campus living room” in which all feel safe and included.

Photographs by Colton Mansavage / University Communications student photographer