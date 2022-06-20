Photo gallery Pride on the lakeside
Members of the Madison community gathered and listened to free, live music in recognition of Pride Month at the Memorial Union Terrace on June 17. Terrace chairs painted purple, blue, green, yellow, orange and red made a special appearance, providing a Pride Month photo opportunity for guests and representing the Wisconsin Union’s commitment to creating a welcoming “campus living room” in which all feel safe and included.
Photographs by Colton Mansavage / University Communications student photographer
Milwaukee-based "Bear in the Forest," which mixes folk with spiritualism to span many musical genres, plays for the crowd.
The Memorial Union introduced a special set of chairs painted in the colors of the Pride flag.
"Line" — a music project by artist Maddie Batzli — performs songs with themes of personal reflection, queer love and social commentary.
The event also featured a performance by "MQBS"(pronounced "mobs") collective.
The Wisconsin Union Directorate Music Committee and the UW–Madison Gender and Sexuality Campus Center hosted the event.
Tags: recent sightings