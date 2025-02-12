Be aware of UW’s political activity policy

As uncertainty continues around the emerging federal landscape and another election season nears, UW–Madison employees should be mindful of political activity and public advocacy guidelines.

Activities such as sharing a petition or contacting a legislator for political purposes via a wisc.edu email address, using state resources to engage in political campaign activities at any time or engaging in political activities during work time are prohibited.

In their capacity as private citizens, on non-work time, and without use of university resources (including the use of wisc.edu email addresses) employees may circulate or sign a petition or letter of support advocating for public policy or a political candidate. However, if using your name and official title, it should be made clear that an individual’s endorsement indicates neither support nor endorsement by the university of a particular policy position or candidate, and that you are acting solely in your role as a private citizen.

UW–Madison’s Office of University Relations, and its State Relations and Federal Relations units, are authorized to advocate public policy for the advancement of the university’s academic, research and outreach missions. Contact federalrelations@uc.wisc.edu with questions.

Campus guidelines lay out UW’s policy on political activity and public advocacy for employees, and offer FAQs on the topic.