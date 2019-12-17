On Tuesday afternoon, a spirited group of nearly 80 Badger volleyball fans gathered at the Field House to send off the team to compete in the Final Four of the 2019 NCAA Tournament Championship in Pittsburgh. The Badgers take on the Baylor Bears in the semifinal game on Thursday, with the winner advancing to the NCAA championship game on Saturday.



1 From left to right, Wisconsin volleyball players Courtney Gorum, Grace Loberg, Molly Haggerty, Danielle Hart, Mallory Dixon and Liz Gregorski react to applause from the fans. Photo by: Jeff Miller

2 Wisconsin volleyball coach Kelly Sheffield talks about volleyball player Tiffany Clark’s team leadership at the send-off celebration. Photo by: Jeff Miller

3 Badger fans sing “Varsity” with the team members at the send-off celebration. Photo by: Jeff Miller