Phi Beta Kappa inducts 134 seniors in 2020
The Alpha Chapter of Wisconsin Phi Beta Kappa has granted membership to 134 University of Wisconsin–Madison students, announced Professor Catherine Stafford, president of the chapter.
These initiates embody excellence in both depth and breadth of study in the liberal arts and sciences. Approximately 5 percent of the Letters & Science senior class is inducted into the liberal arts and science scholar society.
Psychology professor C. Shawn Green is the 2020 Phi Beta Kappa Excellence in Teaching Award recipient. Student nominator Zachary Demko (class of 2021) said, “Considering his creative application of empirically-tested teaching methods, his attentive mentorship, and his engaging facilitation of lab meetings… Professor Green possesses all the attributes necessary for the Phi Beta Kappa Excellence in Teaching Award.”
Phi Beta Kappa is the nation’s oldest academic society honoring the liberal arts and sciences. Founded in 1776 at the College of William and Mary, ΦΒΚ stands for freedom of inquiry and expression, disciplinary rigor, breadth of intellectual perspective, the cultivation of skills of deliberation and ethical reflection, the pursuit of wisdom, and the application of the fruits of scholarship and research in practical life.
Phi Beta Kappa has 290 chapters at leading colleges and universities in the United States. The Society sponsors activities to advance the humanities, social sciences, and the natural sciences in higher education and in society at large. The UW–Madison chapter was founded in 1899 under the leadership of Edward Birge.
Psychology professor Seth Pollak will lead the Madison chapter as president for the 2020-2021 year. During the 2019-2020 year graduating seniors Amanda Janquart (neurobiology, Spanish) and Lily Oberstein (journalism) served as undergraduate fellows. Laura Bunn (2020 M.A. Public Affairs) and Elizabeth Neary (Ph.D. student, Spanish) served as graduate fellows.
The 2020 inductees will be celebrated at the 2021 Phi Beta Kappa ceremony scheduled for April 17, 2021.
The inductees are:
Grace Albright, Minneapolis, Minnesota
Andrew Allen, Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota
Eva Anderson, Stoughton
Brendan Anderson, Hubertus
Olivia Anderson, Wauwatosa
Margaret Baker, Northbrook, Illinois
Kierin Barnett, Milwaukee
Ellen Bart, Madison
Brenna Bartels, South Milwaukee
Lauren Bluhm, Mukwonago
Arielle Bordow, Milwaukee
John Brunn, Rochester, Minnesota
Katie Brunner, West Allis
Mikayla Buford, Plainfield, Illinois
Samuel Buisman, Madison
Grace Carlson, Sussex
Yige Chen, Ningbo, China
Suk Young Cho, Iksan, South Korea
Jessica Corcoran, Prior Lake, Minnesota
Caroline Daniels, West Allis
Courtney Degen, Chicago
Michael DeLeers, Madison
Zachary Demko, Milwaukee
Allison Dentice, Hartford
Charlotte Dial, Eau Claire
Connie Do, Seoul, South Korea
Sarah Doughty, Waukesha
Laura Downer, Madison
Juliet Dupont, Saint Paul, Minnesota
Christopher DuPre, Griffin, Georgia
Joshua Dvorak, Wausau
Claire Eckerle, Madison
Patrick Egan, Western Springs, Illinois
Zachary Ellner, Milwaukee
Gabrielle Every, Suamico
Ryan Foley, Rochester, Minnesota
Samantha Galinson, Hopkins, Minnesota
Harry Garber, Westport, Connecticut
Erica Gelman, Glenview, Illinois
Zach Gestrich, Janesville
Alanna Goldman, Medford, New Jersey
Colin Guest, Brookfield
Morgan Gugger, Sartell, Minnesota
Maggie Guo, Shanghai, China
Lauren Hartman, North Mankato, Minnesota
Camila Hernandez Blanco, Milwaukee
Emily Hirsch, Columbus
Molly Hoferle, Verona
Lydia Hoffman, Wausau
Jubilee Hou, Fox Point
Sean Huth, Madison
Nicole Huth, Valparaiso, Indiana
Sophia Jain, Madison
Keisha Janisch, Prairie du Sac
Caroline Jeddeloh, Saint Paul, Minnesota
Margaret Johnson, Sun Prairie
Samantha Jones, Kirkland, Washington
Steven Kan, Tianjin, China
Nathan Kiraly, Oshkosh
Mike Kowalski, South Milwaukee
Jessica Kuzniewski, Waukesha
Andreas Kyrvasilis, Middleton
Emma Langer, Waukesha
Joel Lee, Madison
Noah Leibold, Madison
Katie Lewis, Orono, Minnesota
Shawn Li, Xiamen, China
Emily Loehr, Mount Calvary
Claire Manske, Wauwatosa
Isabel Marshall, North Bethesda, Maryland
Marwan McBride, Milwaukee
Avalon McDonald-Lewis, Stevens Point
Addison McGhee, West Bend
Max McLachlan, Milwaukee
Mari McPheron, Viroqua
Seamus McWilliams, Oregon
Alex Menzia, Sussex
Alyssa Meurer, Elm Grove
Henry Michaels, Chicago
Thomas Miller, Mequon
Kailey Mullane, Park Ridge, Illinois
Belle Nelson, Eldersburg, Maryland
Hadar Ohana, Fitchburg
Jacob O’Hearn, Maple Grove, Minnesota
Cooper Olson, Elm Grove
David Owen, Urbana, Illinois
Victoria Paige, Cedarburg
Maura Pallitta, Berkeley Heights , New Jersey
Lydia Panton, San Diego
Corey Pedersen, Verona
Angela Peterson, Mundelein, Illinois
Demitra Philosophos, Madison
Catherine Pinter, Spencer
Sydney Polzin, Whitefish Bay
William Raskopf, Oconomowoc
Ethan Richardson, Edgerton
Benjamin Rolsma, McFarland
Saige Ruleau, Crivitz
Cassandra Sanford, Madison
Claudia Schabes, Pewaukee
Lauren Schilling, Minocqua
Rebecca Schmitz, Fond du Lac
Ben Schulman, Highland Park, Illinois
Emmett Sexton, Saint Paul
Adam Shandonay, Appleton
Willem Sheetz-Ziegel, Rockville, Maryland
Caylee Silvers, Deerfield, Illinois
William Skalecki, Cedarburg
Emily Snelson, Appleton
Jinan Sous, Beloit
Mari Spitale, Edina, Minnesota
Skye Stanwich, Saint Louis, Missouri
Jessie Steckling, Oconomowoc
Joel Steinberg, Black Earth
Jenny Steinberg, Tucson, Arizona
Irene Stringer, Saint Paul, Minnesota
Elizabeth Sumiec, Sussex
Michelle Thomas, Dubai, UAE
Berit Thorson, Mahtomedi, Minnesota
Natalie Tufvesson, Minneapolis
Mohamed Wane, Madison
Jamie Wang, Kenosha
Victoria Wear, Mound, Minnesota
Penghai Wei, Shenzhen, China
Jacob Weiker, Roseville, Minnesota
Samantha Williams, Beaver Dam
Brock Wroblewski, McFarland
Chaolun Xu, Beijing, China
Thomas Yan, Guangzhou, China
Jiazhi Yang, Nanjing, China
Xiyu Yang, Guangzhou, China
Yingzi Zhang, Madison
Jichen Zhang, Beijing, China
Tags: student awards