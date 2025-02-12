3 UW researchers win presidential early career awards
Three University of Wisconsin–Madison researchers have received the Presidential Early Career Award for Scientists and Engineers, the highest honor bestowed by the U.S. government on outstanding scientists and engineers early in their careers.
They are among nearly 400 researchers whose work is funded by a range of federal agencies who were announced as PECASE winners by the White House.
The winners are:
- Mikhail Kats (electrical and computer engineering), who engages in experimental and theoretical exploration of topics across the fields of optics and photonics, device physics, nanoscale science and quantum technologies.
- Mihaela Ifrim (mathematics), whose research involves nonlinear dispersive equations, fluid mechanics and harmonic analysis.
- Daniel Amador-Noguez (bacteriology/Wisconsin Energy Institute), who uses systems-level analyses – including metabolomics, computational modeling, and genetic engineering – to advance understanding of metabolism in microorganisms capable of producing biofuels.