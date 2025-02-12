 Skip to main content
Link to news home page
News

3 UW researchers win presidential early career awards

February 12, 2025

Three University of Wisconsin–Madison researchers have received the Presidential Early Career Award for Scientists and Engineers, the highest honor bestowed by the U.S. government on outstanding scientists and engineers early in their careers.

They are among nearly 400 researchers whose work is funded by a range of federal agencies who were announced as PECASE winners by the White House.

The winners are: