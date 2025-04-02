Partnerships to produce better dairy: Larson Acres and the Dairyland Initiative

The rhythmic hum of milking machines fills the air as dawn’s first light spills over the rolling hills of Evansville, Wisconsin. At Larson Acres, another day begins much like the thousands before it. Cows move through the barn, some of about 70 team members tend to their care, and generations of knowledge and experience guide each decision. But behind the familiar routines is a story of progress. This multi-generational dairy farm isn’t just preserving tradition: it’s redefining and improving it for the future through a partnership with scientists at the University of Wisconsin School of Veterinary Medicine’s Dairyland Initiative.

“The Larson family has been farming in southern Wisconsin for nearly a century,” says Sandy Larson, a UW–Madison alumna and fifth generation family member who serves as General Manager of Larson Acres. “By focusing on three key pillars — quality, pride, and family — our farm is truly a superior example of modern dairy farming.”

And the dairy industry has taken notice. Larson Acres has earned national recognition for its dedication to excellence. Their partnership with The Dairyland Initiative (DI), a science-based outreach program, has been instrumental in helping Larson Acres implement best practices for cow comfort, milk quality, farm sustainability and more.

While its roots extend back several more years, the DI was officially founded in 2010 to serve as a trusted source for ideas and recommendations that optimize dairy cow health and well-being, helping support one of Wisconsin’s critical industries. It’s a partnership that spans all facets of the dairy team, from the farmer to veterinarians to facility builders.

Embracing d airy i nnovation

Through research, consultation, and educational resources, the initiative has provided Larson Acres with the tools to make strategic, science-backed decisions that positively impact and advance their farming operations.

“Larson Acres is an example of a farm that pushes us to come up with answers to important questions while being open to trying new innovations,” says Courtney Halbach, Outreach Specialist for DI.

Since representatives from the initiative first visited in 2003, the farm has embraced numerous improvements guided by DI research and recommendations. These efforts have included everything from bedding management changes and stall enhancements to ventilation upgrades, and state-of-the-art calf facilities. Larson Acres has not only implemented these advancements but has also welcomed DI to showcase them in on-farm training sessions and tours—not just for veterinary students soon to enter the workforce, but also industry partners and peers—helping to share best practices with the broader dairy community.

We all need farms like Larson Acres,” says Nigel Cook is a professor and chair of the Department of Medical Sciences in the School of Veterinary Medicine and the project leader of DI. “They want to do the best for their cows, and they are not afraid to take a risk and make big changes if a convincing argument can be made for improvement.”

A crucial part of the team

For Mike Larson, Dairy Manager of Larson Acres, dairy farming is more than just a business—it’s a legacy built on generations of dedication. As part of the fourth generation of Larsons to farm in the Evansville area, he takes pride in continuing the tradition as the family is actively engaging and transitioning leadership to its sixth generation. That deep-rooted commitment made his early connection with the DI feel natural. Mike recalled feeling comfortable from the start, having previously worked with researchers at UW–Madison before the initiative was even established.

“One of the first major building projects where we sought guidance from The Dairyland Initiative was our expansion in 2010,” says Mike Larson. “I worked closely with Dr. Cook on stall designs and other key aspects, and their input was invaluable. The initiative became a crucial part of our team. Just this year, I turned to them again for advice on updating our nursery barn ventilation. Over the summer, they developed a plan for additions and installations, making the process seamless. They’re incredibly easy to work with.”

In 2024, Larson Acres was named Dairy Producers of the Year at the World Dairy Expo, a testament to years of dedication, innovation, and collaboration. Reflecting on the achievement, Sandy Larson credits a combination of key factors.

“This award is the culmination of working together as a family, developing superior employees, and collaborating with industry leaders such as The Dairyland Initiative,” she says. “It all starts with the calves and providing an environment where they can thrive.”

Fostering meaningful collaboration

Dairyland Initiative was founded with the goal of providing farmers with the best available information to make informed decisions about facility design and improvements for dairy cattle. To support this mission, DI created a free website, giving farmers and their consultants easy access to up-to-date resources, as well as virtual tours showcasing farms that have implemented its recommendations. The initiative also conducts on-site visits to farms like Larson Acres, offering hands-on troubleshooting and tailored solutions to address specific challenges.

“We even went beyond the website to create workshops that are held twice a year to train people how to design facilities,” says Cook. “The attendees are builders, lenders, farmers, consultants, vets, and nutritionists, and all bring their own perspectives. We have learned as much from these interactions as they have, and it’s been a way to expand our knowledge in a non-threatening manner. We are not competing against the builders, we are inviting them and bringing them on board while also listening to and reacting to their concerns.”

But the DI’s impact goes beyond sharing information—it’s about fostering meaningful collaboration. At Larson Acres, this partnership extends beyond the implementation of new systems by closely working with consultants and experts who bring specialized knowledge to help the farm continuously improve.

Scott Pertzborn, a veterinarian with Lodi Veterinary Care who graduated from the School of Veterinary Medicine, and Zach Janssen, of Wisconsin-based Grande Cheese Company (which Larson Acres supplies), have worked with Larson Acres to ensure DI recommendations are carried out with precision. While the farm works to balance cow comfort with high quality milk production, experts including Pertzborn and Janssen help bridge the gap between research and practical application.

“We rely on two-way communication to come up with practical solutions that are informed by research as well as the people directly involved on the farm,” says Halbach. “It’s imperative that recommendations are made with feedback from caregivers if they are to be successfully implemented. Many of our recommendations have been fueled by our clients’ drive to continuously improve, and Larson Acres is one of those farms that challenges us to come up with what’s best for their cows and the wider dairy industry as a whole.”

Impact across the state… and globe

The partnership between Larson Acres and The Dairyland Initiative demonstrates how collaboration, innovation, and science can transform dairy farming. Larson Acres’ success in implementing advanced ventilation systems and heat abatement strategies is just one of many ways DI’s research and guidance have made a tangible impact on dairy farms across Wisconsin and around the world, emphasizing the sustainable practices, enhanced cow comfort, and high-quality milk production that is at the heart of the industry’s continued success.

As Larson Acres looks ahead, this deep-rooted commitment to progress remains unwavering.

“Growth in some capacity will be part of our future,” says Sandy Larson. “We look forward to continuing to collaborate with and learn from The Dairyland Initiative, whether that includes on-farm consultation, risk assessments, or just being a part of our team of consultants that provides valuable insight and guidance.”

This story was adapted from the original feature in the School of Veterinary Medicine’s “On Call” Magazine, read the original here.