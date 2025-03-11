Partners in Giving raises nearly $2 million for charities, recognizes volunteers

This week, Partners in Giving announced that state of Wisconsin, University of Wisconsin–Madison and UW Health employees and retirees in Dane, Milwaukee and Waukesha counties raised nearly $2 million for local, state, national and international charities to date, in the 2024-25 workplace giving campaign.

“As demonstrated through the impact of the thousands of university, UW Health and state employees and retirees who participate as volunteers, donors or both in the Partners in Giving campaign, we do more together,” says Partners in Giving Administrative Board Co-Chair Tamara C. Kuhn Martin, assistant dean for research administration in the College of Engineering. “I’m incredibly proud of all who participate in this unique opportunity to come together to help causes beyond ourselves.”

On Tuesday, Partners in Giving hosted a banquet at UW–Madison’s Union South to celebrate the collective impact of the campaign and honor volunteers who embraced this year’s theme, “Together We Do More.”

Eric Wilcots, dean of the College of Letters & Science and Wisconsin Department of Administration Secretary Kathy Blumenfeld both gave remarks at the event, praising Partners in Giving for bringing state and university workers together to help others in need. As of March 3, more than 3,500 employees pledged $1,924,379.45. The campaign will remain open to employee and retiree contributions through May 15, 2025.

Since 1973, Partners in Giving, a volunteer-run campaign for State of Wisconsin, university and UW Health employees in Dane County, has donated nearly $89 million. The campaign allows employees to make donations to the charity or charities of their choice, supporting causes that make a tremendous impact on the quality of life in their own neighborhoods, as well as abroad. This year, Milwaukee and Waukesha County employees also joined the campaign.

Volunteers recognized

In addition to announcing and celebrating the fundraising impact, Tuesday’s event recognized state agencies and university units for their fundraising achievements and honored individual volunteers for their outstanding contributions. Volunteer awardees included:

Doug Palm Community Service Award:

Volunteer demonstrating creativity, resourcefulness, enthusiasm, integrity and outstanding achievement.

Bob Paolino, Wisconsin Legislature

Katelynn Updike, Capitol Police

Excellence Award:

A dedicated, reliable, grassroots-involved person who did an outstanding job in making the campaign a success.

Audra Cohen-Plata, Department of Safety & Professional Services

Nathaniel Liedl, UW–Madison International Division

Katie McMullen, UW–Madison Office of Strategic Communication

Kristi Rickey, Wisconsin Housing & Economic Development Authority

Innovation Events Award:

Individual or individuals within an agency, school or unit who initiated or conducted a special event or events which measurably improved an agency’s, school’s or unit’s campaign over prior years.

Melissa M. Graf, DOJ Division of Forensic Science

Abigail McMerrill, Department of Administration

Molly Moen, UW–Madison Department of Psychology

Diana Trendt, UW–Madison Finance & Administration

Robert A. Alesch Award:

Volunteer who has served in multiple Partners in Giving leadership roles over an extended period.

Julie Goldsmith, Department of Transportation

Cheryl Quinn, Division of Milwaukee Child Protective Services

For more information on Partners in Giving and the charities it supports, please visit www.giving.wi.gov.