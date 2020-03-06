The twelfth cohort of Outstanding Women of Color awardees were honored at a reception on March 5. The honorees have a wide range of achievement and skill, including a Madison City Council member, a computational chemist, an Alzheimer’s research advocate and a university Chief of Staff. There’s also a geneticist and a pediatrician/public health educator, along with a psychology researcher who explores the intersection of gender identity and immigration as a form of discrimination. They’re passionate, they’re innovative and they’re making an impact on the UW–Madison campus and the nation.



1 The 2019-2020 Outstanding Women of Color, from left to right, are Jasmine Zapata, assistant professor of pediatrics at the School of Medicine & Public Health and Centennial Scholar, UW Institute for Clinical & Translational Research; Shiva Bidar-Sielaff, UW Health Chief Diversity Officer & Madison City Alder; Laura Minero-Meza, doctoral candidate in counseling psychology; Gina Green-Harris, director at the Center for Community Engagement & Health Partnerships, School of Medicine & Public Health; Ahna Skop, professor of genetics, College of Agricultural & Life Sciences; Desiree Bates, computational chemistry leader, College of Letters & Science; and Eden Inoway-Ronnie, chief of staff for the Office of the Provost. Photo by Andy Manis

2 The crowd gave the Outstanding Women of Color recipients a standing ovation. Photo by Andy Manis

3 All the honorees put a foot in for this photo. Photo by Andy Manis

4 The honorees made sure to mark the night with a selfie. Photo by Andy Manis