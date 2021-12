The Badgers volleyball team defeated Louisville 3-2 on Thursday to advance to the national championship in the NCAA volleyball tournament. The Badgers are making their third straight appearance in the Final Four.



1 Julia Orzol (22) and Sydney Helley celebrate a point. Photo by Tom Lynn/UW Athletics

2 Anna Smrek (14) helped lead the Badgers to the win. Photo by Tom Lynn/UW Athletics

3 Libero Lauren Barnes (No. 1, in white) and the team celebrate. Photo by Tom Lynn/UW Athletics

4 Julia Orzol serves. Photo by Tom Lynn/UW Athletics