On the road again: UW 175 tour heads to Fox Valley

May 31, 2024 By Katie McMullen

The University of Wisconsin 175th Anniversary state tour is back on the road this summer, relaunching with a visit to the Fox Valley on Thursday to celebrate the university’s longstanding partnership and connection to local businesses, community groups, leaders, alumni and future Badgers.

Focused on education

Through Bucky’s Classroom, UW–Madison student ambassadors have met with more than 200 students at Maplewood Middle School in Menasha to discuss their post-secondary education options. UW–Madison representatives including Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin and even Bucky Badger himself started their day of celebration with Maplewood students.

Bucky Badger sits at a table and reads while a seventh-grade student works on a laptop.

Bucky Badger, along with members of UW–Madison’s Bucky’s Classroom team meet with 7th-grade students at Maplewood Middle School in Menasha, WI. Photo: Bryce Richter

UW Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin stands at the front of a seventh-grade classroom and speaks to students seated at tables.

UW Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin, along with members of UW–Madison’s Bucky’s Classroom team, meet with 7th-grade students at Maplewood Middle School in Menasha. Photo: Bryce Richter

In addition to student connections through Bucky’s Classroom, nine UW–Madison School of Education graduates who have taken the Wisconsin Teacher Pledge have found placements in Fox Valley schools.

Engineering impact

In the afternoon, UW–Madison leaders, including Chancellor Mnookin and College of Engineering Dean Ian Robertson, visited industry partner Plexus Corporation in Neenah, where nearly 80 alumni — including Plexus CEO Todd Kelsey — are currently employed. Plexus is a long-time partner of the university, supporting classroom spaces and programs, as well as the new College of Engineering building.

Ian Robertson stands before a seated crowd at the Plexus Neenah Operations Center. He is holding a microphone as he speaks.

Ian Robertson, dean of the College of Engineering speaks with a gathering of UW–Madison alumni employees at the Plexus Neenah Operation Center. Photo: Bryce Richter

Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin smiles as she stands at a table of seated UW alumni who are now employed by Plexus.

Mnookin speaks with a some of the UW alumni who now work at the Plexus Neenah Operation Center. Photo: Bryce Richter

Two anniversaries to celebrate at Mosquito Hill

The UniverCity Alliance hosted a co-celebration with the Mosquito Hill Nature Center in New London, which is celebrating its own 50-year anniversary. Through the UniverCity Year program, UW–Madison students worked to bolster the nature center’s stream of visitors and revenue.

Sarah Schutt stands at a podium surrounded by UW 175 banners and speaks to a seated crowd.

Sarah Schutt, executive director of the Wisconsin Alumni Association, speak with attendees at a UniverCity event held at the Mosquito Hill Nature Center in New London. Photo: Bryce Richter

Community bash brings UW favorites

The last stop of the day brought UW representatives to Appleton, where the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association hosted a community-wide celebration. More than 220 guests joined the festivities, enjoying free Babcock ice cream, games and Wisconsin camaraderie at Poplar Hall on the Fox River.

A woman smiles broadly as she leans in for a hug from Bucky Badger.

UW alum Ann Muenster shares a happy moment with Bucky Badger during a University of Wisconsin 175th celebration held in Appleton. Photo: Bryce Richter

Two UW alumni dressed in red shirts hold their young son up to shake hands with Bucky Badger.

Jay Burmeister gets the opportunity to meet one of his idols, Bucky Badger. Photo: Bryce Richter

UW Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin stands and smiles as she talks with UW alumni around a table.

Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin talks with UW alumni during the celebration in Appleton. Photo: Bryce Richter

A woman watches as two children color in a large black and white poster of Bucky Badger and a flamingo surrounding the word Appleton.

Alumni and their children enjoy food and activities during the celebration. Photo: Bryce Richter

Follow the state tour this summer

The state tour will continue throughout the summer, with a stop in Rock County on June 25.

Tags: The Wisconsin Idea, UW175, Wisconsin Alumni Association

