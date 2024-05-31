On the road again: UW 175 tour heads to Fox Valley

The University of Wisconsin 175th Anniversary state tour is back on the road this summer, relaunching with a visit to the Fox Valley on Thursday to celebrate the university’s longstanding partnership and connection to local businesses, community groups, leaders, alumni and future Badgers.

Focused on education

Through Bucky’s Classroom, UW–Madison student ambassadors have met with more than 200 students at Maplewood Middle School in Menasha to discuss their post-secondary education options. UW–Madison representatives including Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin and even Bucky Badger himself started their day of celebration with Maplewood students.

In addition to student connections through Bucky’s Classroom, nine UW–Madison School of Education graduates who have taken the Wisconsin Teacher Pledge have found placements in Fox Valley schools.

Engineering impact

In the afternoon, UW–Madison leaders, including Chancellor Mnookin and College of Engineering Dean Ian Robertson, visited industry partner Plexus Corporation in Neenah, where nearly 80 alumni — including Plexus CEO Todd Kelsey — are currently employed. Plexus is a long-time partner of the university, supporting classroom spaces and programs, as well as the new College of Engineering building.

Two anniversaries to celebrate at Mosquito Hill

The UniverCity Alliance hosted a co-celebration with the Mosquito Hill Nature Center in New London, which is celebrating its own 50-year anniversary. Through the UniverCity Year program, UW–Madison students worked to bolster the nature center’s stream of visitors and revenue.

Community bash brings UW favorites

The last stop of the day brought UW representatives to Appleton, where the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association hosted a community-wide celebration. More than 220 guests joined the festivities, enjoying free Babcock ice cream, games and Wisconsin camaraderie at Poplar Hall on the Fox River.

Follow the state tour this summer

The state tour will continue throughout the summer, with a stop in Rock County on June 25.