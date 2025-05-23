 Skip to main content
Photo gallery Wildlife finds home on the campus lakeshore

May 23, 2025

Sure, UW–Madison has a lot of Badgers, but have you seen the other animals that call campus home? A stroll past the Lakeshore neighborhood residence halls and through Allen Centennial Garden offers a glimpse into the fauna that come to life after the bustling academic year comes to an end. 

Bikers riding on the Lakeshore pathare shown in focus in the background of the photo. An adult Canadian goose leads goslings down the same bath in the foreground.

Bikers and a pedestrian spot the Canada Goose family crossing the Howard Temin Lakeshore Path on a warm spring day. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

A worm sits in the mouth of a robin that sits on the earth floor.

A robin gathers worms, insects, and grubs near the Lakeshore residence halls. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

A single finch sits in a budding tree.

A House Finch perches on a budding spring branchnear the Lakeshore residence halls. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

A mallard duck spreads its wing as it emerges from the water.

A mallard duck enjoys the warming spring weather on Lake Mendota. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

Sitting on a rock near water, a toad is shown in mid-croak.

An American toad croaks on a ledge near a pond at UW–Madison's Allen Centennial Garden. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

Two sparrows bath in the water at the base of a rock.

The pond at Allen Centennial Garden is also a perfect playground for house sparrows. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

