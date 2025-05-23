Sure, UW–Madison has a lot of Badgers, but have you seen the other animals that call campus home? A stroll past the Lakeshore neighborhood residence halls and through Allen Centennial Garden offers a glimpse into the fauna that come to life after the bustling academic year comes to an end.



1 Bikers and a pedestrian spot the Canada Goose family crossing the Howard Temin Lakeshore Path on a warm spring day. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

2 A robin gathers worms, insects, and grubs near the Lakeshore residence halls. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

3 A House Finch perches on a budding spring branchnear the Lakeshore residence halls. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

4 A mallard duck enjoys the warming spring weather on Lake Mendota. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

5 An American toad croaks on a ledge near a pond at UW–Madison's Allen Centennial Garden. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

6 The pond at Allen Centennial Garden is also a perfect playground for house sparrows. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram