Office of Strategic Consulting helps bring about positive change

Alyson Pohlman, assistant director of consulting operations in the Office of Strategic Consulting. Photo: Bryce Richter / UW–Madison

At the University of Wisconsin–Madison, meaningful change often begins with a simple conversation.

For campus units navigating transitions, seeking clarity on an organizational challenge or exploring new possibilities, the Office of Strategic Consulting offers a unique and supportive entry point: the intake process for its organizational effectiveness consulting services.

This initial conversation opens the door to a full suite of services — including strategic planning, process improvement, organization design and redesign, leadership coaching, change management, team development, and organizational culture and climate enhancement.

Clarifying goals through meaningful dialogue

The intake process begins with a complimentary conversation with Alyson Pohlman, assistant director of consulting operations. Over the past eight years, Pohlman has facilitated more than 1,500 conversations with faculty and staff across campus.

“Helping people have better employee experiences and deliver better outcomes—that’s what drives me,” she says.

With a background in clinical trials, secondary research and executive administration, Pohlman brings deep insight into campus dynamics to every discussion. Her approach is both strategic and relational — she listens, asks thoughtful questions, and helps potential clients clarify their goals, even when those goals are still emerging.

The initial conversation typically lasts 30-45 minutes and is designed to create clarity. Pohlman shares information about the office’s organizational effectiveness consulting services, invites participants to describe their current state or challenges, and helps them articulate goals and desired outcomes.

Following the intake, the consulting leadership team assesses the request and recommends a consultant to co-create a path forward. Even if a unit chooses not to engage further, they leave with thought partnership and a clearer understanding of their goals and next steps.

Supporting units at any stage of readiness

One of the most powerful aspects of the intake process is its accessibility. Units do not need a fully formed plan — just a desire for change. The intake conversation offers a safe, supportive space to reflect, ask questions, and begin exploring possibilities.

“If someone is ready enough to have questions, that’s enough,” Pohlman says. “We can help resolve those questions and inform what comes next.”

The Office of Strategic Consulting frequently supports units with strategic planning, team development, and organizational restructuring. But often, the real value lies in uncovering what’s beneath the surface—such as unclear roles, trust issues, or a need for cultural alignment.

“We may have insight into a unit’s experience because we’ve seen something similar elsewhere on campus,” Pohlman adds. “That perspective can accelerate success.”

From intake to impact: recent consulting engagements

The impact of the Office of Strategic Consulting’s work is best illustrated through real campus partnerships. These engagements show how a simple intake conversation can evolve into meaningful, strategic support that helps units navigate complexity and move forward with clarity.

A Strategic Consulting organizational effectiveness consultant partnered with the Office of Fiscal Affairs in the School of Medicine and Public Health (SMPH) to prepare their leadership team for the transition to Workday. Through a series of tailored change management sessions, team members strengthened their adaptive leadership skills and developed a clear action plan to guide their units through change.

“Our OSC consultant helped us develop the leadership skills to support our very seasoned and skilled staff to prepare for and navigate this change. The work together made us stronger as individual leaders and as a leadership team,” said Heidi Conrad, chief financial officer of SMPH.

In another engagement, the First Nations Cultural Landscape Tour team faced challenges around roles and capacity. Working with a Strategic Consulting organizational effectiveness consultant, the team clarified roles and responsibilities, established a sustainable organizational structure and articulated a shared vision and strategic plan for the future.

“The opportunity to work with the Office of Strategic Consulting allowed the First Nations Cultural Landscape Tour team to build in dedicated time to plan for the short- and long-term goals of the tour provider program in a meaningful and intentional way,” said Kristin DeMartino, director of campus and visitor relations.

These examples highlight how the intake process can uncover deeper organizational needs — such as leadership alignment, role clarity and cultural cohesion — and lead to customized solutions that build capacity and momentum.

A broader suite of services

While the intake process serves as an entry point to organizational effectiveness consulting services, the Office of Strategic Consulting offers campus units a range of strategic support, including:

Organizational Effectiveness Consulting

Project Management & Delivery – Supporting the planning and execution of the vice chancellor for finance and administration’s strategic priorities.

– Supporting the planning and execution of the vice chancellor for finance and administration’s strategic priorities. Policy Management – Assisting with the development, review, and implementation of campus policies.

– Assisting with the development, review, and implementation of campus policies. Capacity Building – Enhancing organizational effectiveness through high-quality, impactful professional development.

Visit the Office of Strategic Consulting website for more information about these services, including who to contact and how to access them.

Whether a unit is seeking clarity, planning a major initiative, or navigating change, the office provides tailored support.

As UW–Madison navigates complex challenges and actively reimagines how it delivers on its teaching, research, and outreach mission, the need for thoughtful, strategic support has never been greater.

Pohlman’s approach is grounded in empathy, confidentiality, and continuous improvement.

“In an ideal situation, people come to us early so we can be thinking partners and help them see how their need fits into the broader organizational landscape,” she says.

Contact and Additional Information

To schedule a consulting intake conversation, contact Alyson Pohlman. To explore the full suite of Strategic Consulting’s services, email strategicconsulting@osc.wisc.edu.