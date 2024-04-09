Office of Finance and Administration announces strategic plan focused on advancing the university’s core mission

The University of Wisconsin–Madison’s Office of Finance and Administration has released a new strategic plan outlining a collaborative approach to ensuring the university’s long-term success.

Finance and administration employees deliver essential services that enable the university’s academic, research and public service mission. These individuals may work in central units such as Administration Innovation and Planning, Business Services and the Budget Office, Facilities Planning and Management, Office of Human Resources, University Housing and the UW Police Department. Finance and administration employees also work across the university’s schools, colleges and non-academic divisions.

The new strategic plan serves as a guide for decision-making, a roadmap for prioritizing activities across the entire university and a measure of progress made on key initiatives.

“It is important for employees providing these services to see themselves and their work reflected in our strategic plan,” Vice Chancellor for Finance and Administration Rob Cramer said. “We want to make it clear that all employees, regardless of job title or division, play an important role in advancing the university’s academic, research and public service mission.”

The plan identifies finance and administration employees’ crucial role in every aspect of campus life, from retaining and recruiting faculty and staff and managing critical resources to ensuring a safe and sustainable campus environment. Over the next few years, Cramer said finance and administration employees will prioritize innovative, growth-focused strategies related to people, places and practices.

Prioritized initiatives include:

Enhancing the employee experience and campus climate

and campus climate Improving administrative service delivery

Leading administrative transformation , including the transition to Workday

, including the transition to Workday Retaining and recruiting talented faculty and staff, including efforts related to the Wisconsin RISE program

talented faculty and staff, including efforts related to the Wisconsin RISE program Supporting campus sustainability goals

goals Transforming UW–Madison’s built and natural environment by meeting the campus community’s needs today and in the future

The strategic plan aims to improve the UW–Madison experience for all members of the university community, create a safe and resilient environment that enhances learning and discovery, and modernize the way administrative tasks get done to allow more focus on mission-related work.

To learn more about the strategic plan on the Finance and Administration website.