Those who got outside after about 9 p.m. on Thursday night enjoyed a show in the sky as the aurora borealis danced above campus. An eruption of solar material led to the northern lights venturing further south than usual, and they showed up again on Friday night. The NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center had issued a severe geomagnetic storm watch.



1 The Carillon Tower, wrapped in red and green vines, stands in front of a colorful display of the aurora borealis, or "northern lights," in the nighttime sky at the University of Wisconsin–Madison during a strong solar storm at 9:27:44 PM on Oct. 10, 2024. (Photo by Althea Dotzour / UW–Madison) Photo by: Althea Dotzour



2 Washburn Observatory is framed by the branches of an oak tree and the nighttime sky on Oct. 10. Photo by: Althea Dotzour



3 People stand on Observatory Hill looking out over Lake Mendota to watch the aurora borealis in the nighttime sky on Thursday. Photo by: Althea Dotzour



5 People line the Memorial Union Terrace and piers to watch the northern lights. Photo by: Jeff Miller