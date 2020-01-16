Nominees sought for 2020 Administrative Improvement Award

Nominees are being sought for a campus award that recognizes exceptional performance in administrative roles that support academics, research, student services, outreach or administration.

The 2020 Administrative Improvement Award will recognize outstanding administrative work that resulted in improved efficiency, increased revenue channels, cost savings and/or improved service delivery.

In a message to the campus community, Chancellor Rebecca Blank, Provost Karl Scholz and Vice Chancellor for Finance and Administration Laurent Heller emphasized the importance of administrative work to the success of UW–Madison.

“Members of the UW–Madison campus community who work in administrative areas are critical to the university’s mission and contribute greatly to the success of students, faculty and staff,” they said.

The Administrative Improvement Award places special emphasis on process improvement and collaborative work. Nominees can be an individual or a team.

The nomination form and guidelines are available on the Administrative Improvement Awards page of the Vice Chancellor for Finance and Administration website. The nomination deadline is Feb. 21, 2020.

The awards will be presented at a Showcase preview event April 14. Showcase, sponsored by the Office of Strategic Consulting, is an annual event highlighting innovations and improvements on campus over the past year.

Award nominations for individuals may reference multiple examples that demonstrate a sustained focus on administrative improvement. Anyone on campus may submit a nomination(s). However, self-nominations — either from an individual or a member of a team — will not be accepted.

Questions about the Administrative Improvement Award should be directed to John Horn at john.horn@wisc.edu or 265-9889, or Liz Hammen at liz.hammen@wisc.edu or 262-9943 in the Office of the Vice Chancellor for Finance and Administration.

The Office of Strategic Consulting is available to review draft nominations and provide feedback regarding definitions, methodologies, data presentation or other general process improvement elements. To be directed to a consultant, please contact Monica Wilson at mkwilson3@wisc.edu.