New State Democracy Research Initiative, election experts and more from UW–Madison 

Experts from the University of Wisconsin–Madison are available to provide an on-the-ground look at Wisconsin politics and provide analysis and commentary about national and state races, polling, debates and the key issues driving voters. In addition, UW–Madison’s new State Democracy Research Initiative is working to advance research and dialogue on state-level democracy, government institutions, and public law across the nation.

New resource: State Democracy Research Initiative

The State Democracy Research Initiative (SDRI) seeks to advance research and dialogue on state-level democracy, government institutions and public law across the nation. By focusing on the states, which traditionally receive less attention than the federal government in legal circles, the Initiative serves as a much-needed resource for academics, courts, policymakers, advocates and the public.

Contact: sdri@law.wisc.edu

SDRI Experts:

>Derek Clinger is a senior staff attorney for SDRI. Clinger specializes in Arizona, Michigan, Ohio and Wisconsin. He can discuss election administration and voting requirements, election-related litigation in state courts, and ballot measures.

Contact: clinger@wisc.edu

Bryna Godar is a staff attorney at SDRI. She specializes in New Hampshire, Minnesota, and Wisconsin. Topics for Godar include Wisconsin election issues and litigation, Wisconsin litigation surrounding the distribution of power between state governmental branches, Wisconsin state constitutional law issues and state court issues involving judicial selection and accountability.

Contact: bryna.godar@wisc.edu

Emily Lau is a staff attorney at SDRI. Her areas of research include North Carolina, Montana and Wisconsin. She can discuss voter-suppression litigation and state constitutions.

Contact: emily.lau@wisc.edu

Adam Sopko is a staff attorney for SDRI. He studies New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Topic areas for Sopko include state constitutional law, state and federal courts, and political and election law.

Contact: adam.sopko@wisc.edu

New election experts

Andrene Wright is an assistant professor of African American Studies. Wright is available for interviews about urban politics and Black political behavior.

Contact: azwright@wisc.edu

Morgan Edwards is assistant professor at the La Follette School of Public Affairs and an expert on climate policy and fossil fuel phaseout.

Contact: morgan.edwards@wisc.edu

Ben Marquez studies I study Latino/a/x political organizations with an emphasis on Mexican American politics and is a professor of American Politics.

Contact: bmarquez@wisc.edu

Steven Wright is an expert on the Voting Rights Act and election law. Wright is a clinical professor at the Wisconsin School of Law.

Contact: shwright@wisc.edu

J. Michael Collins, director of the Center for Financial Security, can discuss new WisconSays data that shows rural areas of Wisconsin are struggling economically. Collins can also discuss household finances in general.

Contact: jmcollins@wisc.edu

Steven Deller is an economist and community development specialist in the Department of Agricultural and Applied Economics. Deller is available for analysis and perspective on the Wisconsin economy and regional economic growth.

Contact: scdeller@wisc.edu

Menzie Chinn is an economist at the La Follette School of Public Affairs. He is available to comment on inflation, the Wisconsin and national economy, interest rates and fiscal policy.

Contact: mchinn@lafollette.wisc.edu

Core election experts

Barry Burden is a professor of political science and director of the Elections Research Center. Burden can discuss swing states in the Electoral College, voter turnout, politics of Wisconsin, political advertising and public perception of political parties.

Contact: bcburden@wisc.edu

Allison Prasch is an associate professor of rhetoric, politics and culture in the Department of Communication Arts. She is available for interviews about aging and the presidency, presidential rhetoric, the Cold War and geopolitics.

Contact: aprasch@wisc.edu

Michael Wagner is a professor in the School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Wagner can discuss elections, media, American politics, political communication and public opinion.

Contact:mwagner8@wisc.edu”> mwagner8@wisc.edu

Other resources

