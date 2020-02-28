Photo gallery New home for Watrous mural
Workers with Methods & Materials, Inc., of Chicago installed a 1951 mural by artist and former UW–Madison professor James Watrous into the Chazen Museum of Art’s Elvejhem Building on Feb. 26. The 18-foot long, 500-pound mural, “Printing is the Inseparable Companion of Achievement,” was donated to the museum by the Frautschi family. It previously was at the Webcrafters on Fordem Road in Madison, originally the Democrat Printing Co. plant.
A truck pulls up with the mural in its trailer. It was removed from the Webcrafters building at 2211 Fordem Road and driven across town.
The 500-pound mural was wrapped carefully for the move into the Elvehjem building of the Chazen Museum.
Workers manipulate the mural into position.
The 18-foot long mural entered the building via a removable window at the north entrance.
The Frautschi family donated the mural and pledged a monetary gift to contribute to the conservation of the work.
Workers from Methods & Materials Inc. of Chicago position the mural on the wall.
Workers check to see that the mural is evenly placed.
Cleats and a scissors lift were used to put the mural in position.
"Printing is the Inseparable Companion of Achievement" was designed and painted by Wisconsin artist James Watrous, who was a UW-Madison professor.
The last of the protective wrapping is removed.
Visitors watch the installation at the Elvehjem building of the Chazen Museum.
The mural is divided into six sections representing printing, music, folklore, religion, geography and biology.