New Faculty Focus: Sin Yin (Sean) Lim

Sin Yin (Sean) Lim: assistant professor, Pharmacy Practice Division, School of Pharmacy

Hometown: Selangor, Malaysia

Educational/professional background: Doctor of Pharmacy, University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center, 2016; Master of Science in Clinical and Translational Science, University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center, 2020; Pediatric Pharmacotherapy Fellow, University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center, 2017-2020

How did you get into your field of research? I found the Pharmacokinetics and Pharmacodynamics (PK/PD) field fascinating when I was a pharmacy student. After being exposed to a PK/PD research lab environment, I quickly realized that quantitative modeling and simulation combined with statistical methods have immense impact on drug development and post-market drug dosage optimization. Because of my clinical background in pediatric pharmacotherapy, I have also realized that the quality and quantity of research studies in children, especially those who are critically ill or obese, often lag behind research focused on adult patients. I subsequently developed a passion for optimizing pediatric pharmacotherapy using PK/PD approach. During my fellowship training, my research has emphasized the understanding and quantifying the impact of physiological changes in children on drug exposures and effects through PK/PD modeling and simulation. The ultimate goal was to maximize the therapeutic effects and minimize the adverse outcomes in these vulnerable populations.

What attracted you to UW–Madison? The supportive and collaborative nature of the School of Pharmacy and the UW–Madison campus.

What was your first visit to campus like? Seeing people walk, skate, and fish on a frozen lake during the visit was quite amazing. I have never seen a frozen lake before.

Favorite place on campus? Definitely Picnic Point.

What are you most enjoying so far about working here? I felt very welcome when I first moved here. Colleagues and staff have been supportive and helpful.

Do you feel your work relates in any way to the Wisconsin Idea? If so, please describe how. I do! My goal as a researcher is to advance pediatric pharmacotherapy using a quantitative approach. I hope that my efforts can benefit all sick children in the state, the country, and beyond.

What’s something interesting about your area of expertise you can share that will make us sound smarter at parties? More than 50% of the drugs used in children do not have FDA-approved labeling information for children.

Hobbies/other interests: Swimming, cycling, travelling, movies.