New agreement with Building Trades employees approved

A new collective bargaining agreement with the Wisconsin State Building Trades Negotiating Committee, which covers campus Building Trades employees, has been approved by the Joint Committee on Employee Relations, the state legislature and Gov. Tony Evers.

The agreement includes a 4.12 percent general wage adjustment for employees within this bargaining unit, effective June 30, 2024.

Employees who are in pay status on the date of implementation will receive a lump sum payment for the increase for all hours in pay status in the bargaining unit back to June 30, 2024. In addition, employees who have retired or died after June 30, 2024, will also be eligible for the wage adjustment and lump sum payment.

Covered employees on an unpaid leave of absence will also receive the wage adjustment and lump sum payment for hours in pay status back to June 20, 2024, upon return from leave.

Consistent with previous agreement implementations, employees who have resigned or been terminated will not receive the lump sum payment.