National higher education event helps alumni support research and innovation at UW–Madison

From revolutionary research on Vitamin D to medical advancements that help support the fight against public health emergencies like COVID-19, the University of Wisconsin–Madison has been at the forefront of research for more than a century. As one of the top higher education institutions in the world, UW–Madison’s discoveries have a ripple effect at home and around the globe.

A virtual event hosted by the Wisconsin Alumni Association aims to help alumni and friends of UW–Madison learn about issues facing the university and how they can be effective advocates for higher education and the important research that takes place across campus.

Taking place online on Monday, May 10, “Nationwide Advocacy for Higher Education” includes a live panel discussion with U.S. Representatives Mark Pocan and Bryan Steil and is followed by a presentation from two UW–Madison faculty researchers. Amaya Atucha, a fruit crop specialist focused on cold hardiness of fruit crops and helping Wisconsin fruit growers improve production practices, and Thomas Friedrich, a virologist researching how RNA viruses overcome evolutionary barriers to emerge and cause disease in humans, will talk about the groundbreaking work they’re doing.

There is no cost to attend the event, but registration is required. More information on how to support UW–Madison, including how to contact elected officials, can be found on the WAA website.