More than 30 participants from multiple universities helped paint a community mural, based on a a smaller rendering by artist Tia Richardson, at the Veterinary Medicine Building on May 20. The activity was part of the Iverson Bell Midwest Regional Diversity Summit, hosted by the UW–Madison School of Veterinary Medicine. The primary goal of the summit is to promote diversity and inclusion in veterinary medicine, with special attention to academia.



1 Participants pitched in to paint sections of a community mural project led by artist Tia Richardson. Staff photo by Craig Wild

2 The activity was part of the Iverson Bell Midwest Regional Diversity Summit, hosted by the UW–Madison School of Veterinary Medicine. Staff photo by Craig Wild

3 Artist Tia Richardson, at far right, encourages Rylie VanderPlaats, at center, from Iowa State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine. At left is Jessica Wild, a radiology resident with the UW–Madison School of Veterinary Medicine. Staff photo by Craig Wild

4 Sections of the community mural are shown here. Photo by Craig Wild