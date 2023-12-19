In 2023, we studied, innovated, faced down challenges and celebrated victories. We also welcomed new faces to campus while bidding farewell to dear friends. We even learned to say demisemiseptcentennial. Sort of.

How do you summarize a year? We’re certainly not going to try. Instead, here is a small collection of moments on grand stages and in quiet corners, in classrooms and across campus, each capturing one moment in time.

Photographs by University Communications photographers Althea Dotzour, Jeff Miller and Bryce Richter and interns MK Denton, Colton Mansavage and Taylor Wolfram



1 Taking advantage of mild winter weather, with temperatures in the mid-40s, UW alumna Lauryn Gullberg (left) and senior Tyler Lien (right) throw W hand signs as they chill on frozen Lake Mendota. Photo by: Jeff Miller



2 From left to right, first-year students Emily Mei, Rachel Hong, Priscilla Louey and Anna Chen can't suppress their laughter as a traditional lion-dance performer approaches them during the Vietnamese Student Association's Lunar New Year celebration. Photo by: Jeff Miller



3 Undergraduate students get hands on with various shell specimens as they learn to identify the characteristics of different species during a lab section of Zoology 301: Invertebrate Biology and Evolution. Photo by: Jeff Miller



4 A little ice and snow can't stop a Badger. Scott Schuette, a metal recycling specialist with Facilities Planning & Management, uses a snow shovel to clear sidewalks and steps for safe passage at the base of Bascom Hill. Photo by: Bryce Richter



5 Losing herself in the moment, UW–Madison first-year student and former competitive skater Sutton Kreutzfeldt skates on frozen Lake Mendota for the first time. Photo by: Jeff Miller



6 Friends and family gathered on March 4 to remember Chancellor Emerita Rebecca Blank, who passed away on Feb. 17. Blank left enduring legacies from each chapter of her storied career, both in government and higher education. Under Blank's leadership, the university created new programs, most notably, Bucky’s Tuition Promise, to further open the doors of the university to lower-income students across the state. She also led increases in undergraduate enrollment, made strides expanding campus diversity and helped reduce the average time it takes students to graduate from the state’s flagship campus. Photo by: Althea Dotzour



7 “If it were possible, she would teach all of the horticulture classes!” one student enthused this spring about Johanna Oosterwyk (right), who received an Academic Staff Excellence Award for her creative, engaging and empathetic instruction. Here, Oosterwyk lectures in a class on cultivation while behind her, Clara Culligan interprets the lecture in American Sign Language. Photo by: Jeff Miller



8 There's still time for the planet if we stay hopeful. Jane Goodall, the internationally renowned ethologist and conservationist, shared this message to a 1,160-person capacity crowd at Memorial Union’s Shannon Hall in March. She discourages dwelling on “gloom and doom,” preferring a message of hope. Photo by: Jeff Miller



9 You've got this. Two students greet each other with an elbow bump as they walk through the main atrium of the Engineering Centers Building. Photo by: Jeff Miller



10 A team of thousands, including Charter Street Heating and Cooling Plant senior operator Ramkumar “Solomon” Bhulai, keeps UW–Madison running every night after dark. Bhulai feels nostalgic for the days when campus was powered by coal. “It kept your brain more active,” he says. But he admits the cleaner natural gas on which UW–Madison’s boilers now run is much better for the workers, the campus and the planet. Photo by: Bryce Richter



11 Professor Nathaniel “Nate” Chin works in his home office under the close supervision of his eight-year-old son Auggie. As medical director of UW–Madison’s Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center and medical director of the Wisconsin Registry of Alzheimer’s Prevention, Chin is on a mission to treat and even reverse the disease. Photo by: Jeff Miller



12 Who wants five hugs? A clutch of teeny bobtail squid cluster together in a container the size of a drinking glass in the Mandel Lab, where researchers study the squid as a model for microbiome colonization. Photo by: Bryce Richter



13 Flowers blossom on the trees in front of Memorial Union on an early spring evening as campus begins to shake off the winter chill. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram



14 Having just received a medallion with the UW–Madison Numen Lumen insignia from UW System Board of Regents President Karen Walsh, Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin takes a moment to show her appreciation during an investiture ceremony at UW–Madison. Photo by: Bryce Richter



15 What's the big idea? When Chris Walker — director of the Division of the Arts, professor of dance and founding artistic director of the First Wave program — thinks about what makes being a Badger special, he thinks about how Badgerhood is a gift of learning, given from one generation to another. While speaking at a Wisconsin Ideas event, he said to the audience, “We’re in the business, of information, of innovation and of sharing so that others are capable of being innovative.” Photo by: Jeff Miller



16 Charged particles from a powerful solar storm collided with the Earth's upper atmosphere on April 23, lighting up the night skies as far south as Virginia. Here in Madison, a crowd gathered along Lake Mendota to watch the northern lights perform. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram



17 Look up, look down, look all around. RecWell staff come together to admire the bright, spacious and newly opened Bakke Recreation & Wellbeing Center, which features spaces dedicated to supporting well-being services amid more than 29,000 square feet of fitness space. Photo by: Althea Dotzour



18 Guests view Lifting the Veil, a new sculpture (in background) by artist Sanford Biggers that depicts Frederick Douglass unveiling Abraham Lincoln, during the “re:mancipation” exhibition celebration at the Chazen Museum of Art. Lifting the Veil is Biggers’ response to Thomas Ball’s sculpture Emancipation Group (at left in the foreground), which depicts Abraham Lincoln standing over a kneeling freedman. Photo by: Jeff Miller



19 After a year as a University Communications photography intern, Colton Mansavage handed in his last photo of newly minted alumni celebrating commencement with one last "Jump Around." Photo by: Colton Mansavage



20 World-class fire ecology stretches from UW–Madison all the way to Yellowstone National Park. Here, graduate student Arielle Link downloads sensor data onto her laptop while professor and ecologist Monica Turner stands in the background. Once back in Madison, Link will use the data to answer questions about the relationship between soil conditions and forest regrowth following a burn. Photo by: Althea Dotzour



21 Youth attending The Sky's the Limit STEM day camp spend a whole lot of time looking down — into microscopes, at trail maps and even through the muck of Goose creek. This camp for teenagers with autism creates an inclusive learning environment where campers can be themselves. Here, Tyler Kraji (at center) reacts to a macro-invertebrate on his hand. At far left stands fellow camper Holden Miller and at far right is camper Mairead Mulrooney. Photo by: Jeff Miller



22 What a day — ice cream delivery from Bucky Badger! UW kicked off its 175th anniversary celebration with a big birthday bash at the Memorial Union Terrace on July 26, complete with fireworks, music and of course, Babcock Dairy ice cream. Photo by: Althea Dotzour



23 The Memorial Union Terrace can swelter in the summer, but savvy visitors can find ways to stay cool, even on the hottest days. Photo by: Bryce Richter



24 One of the world’s oldest ecologically restored prairies, Curtis Prairie at the UW–Madison Arboretum offers 73 acres of natural beauty and research history set amid Madison’s bustling urban environment. But try telling that to the Arboretum's resident turkeys, if you can even get them to stick around and listen. Photo by: Jeff Miller



25 You've got to crawl before you can walk, they say. And you've got to SOAR before you can "Jump Around." Here, academic advisors help incoming student register for fall-term classes during the academic advising component of SOAR (Student Orientation, Advising and Registration) at College Library before the fall semester begins. Photo by: Althea Dotzour



26 Charles Isbell joined UW–Madison this year as provost. Here, his chief of staff, Eden Inoway-Ronnie, shows him the many sides of Bascom Hall. Asked if it is accurate to describe him as someone with many sides, Isbell thought a bit and then said, "Actually, it’s all one side. It’s just who I am. I don’t know how to be an administrator without also being a scholar. I don’t know how to be a scholar without also being someone who thinks about comic books. I don’t know how to separate those things out.” Photo by: Bryce Richter



27 New Head Coach Luke Fickell brought his intense energy — and a new pass-focused offense — to the Wisconsin football team. He leads the team onto the field for the season-opening game against Buffalo on Sept. 2, which Wisconsin won 38-17. The team finished the season on a high note, winning Paul Bunyan's Axe, its rivalry trophy with Minnesota, and qualifying for the Jan. 1 ReliaQuest Bowl in Tampa. Photo by: Jeff Miller



28 Bucky takes a breather while the UW Spirit Squad waits in the wings at Camp Randall. They're about to take the field to hype up thousands of first-year students who've turned out for the W Project, a crash course in the Badger spirit. Photo by: Bryce Richter



29 On the first day of fall semester, students fill a Sterling lecture hall for their first Math 221 class with instructor Soledad Benguria Depassler. Photo by: Althea Dotzour



30 Students and staff — including undergraduates Paula Camargo (left) and Danitza Rodriguez Jimenez (right) — kicked off Latinx Heritage Month with a celebratory march up Bascom Hill on Sept. 15. Photo by: Bryce Richter



31 Badgers of all ages flooded State Street with a sea of red and white for the annual Homecoming Parade. Caught up in the moment, Lori Reesor, vice chancellor for student affairs, and LaVar J. Charleston, deputy vice chancellor for Diversity & Inclusion, show off their UW pride. Photo by: Bryce Richter



32 The photo on the table features Jack Vincent, who had season tickets to Badger football games for 70 years. Jack Vincent passed away in April 2023, and his family, including his son Steve Vincent (at right), carries on the tradition by cooking up omelets and hash browns the morning of the game. Jack Vincent had been the captain of the tennis team at UW when he was a student and competed in three NCAA Tennis Championships. Photo by: Althea Dotzour



33 Step right up! Melina Nguyen hands down apples from a tree on the People's Farm, a student organization at the F.H. King garden in Eagle Heights. Students harvested all sorts of fruits and vegetables before hauling their harvest to East Campus Mall, where they gave away their fresh fruits and vegetables to the campus community. Photo by: Bryce Richter



34 Ten years ago, a birchbark canoe cut through the icy waters of Lake Mendota, paddled by its maker, Wayne Valliere (Mino-giizhig in Ojibwe) of the Lac du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa. This October, Valliere returned the canoe to Lake Mendota as part of a First-Year-Interest Group (FIG) class called “Earth Partnership, Indigenous Arts, and Sciences: Restoration Education and Stewardship.” Photo by: Jeff Miller



35 Fall colors wash over campus, with the ivy covering the Red Gym giving onlookers a real-time view on the fade from green to red. Photo by: Althea Dotzour



36 Every fall, faculty and staff have the chance to mix and mingle at the Faculty of Color Reception. The cherished event is also a time to reconnect with old friends. Here, Angela Byars-Winston (left), professor in the Department of Medicine and inaugural chair of the Institute for Diversity Science, and Linda Scott, dean and professor in the School of Nursing, share a hug during the event. Photo by: Althea Dotzour



37 It was quite a year for the Wisconsin women's hockey team, which claimed a record-breaking seventh NCAA title in March with a 1-0 win over Ohio State. Here, Head Coach Mark Johnson leads the team in a practice at LaBahn Arena as they look ahead to the 2023-2024 season. Photo by: Jeff Miller



38 As the school year begins and the temperature drops, some activities come to an end … though not just yet. Members of the men’s and women’s crew teams lift their watercraft from the water and return them to storage in the Porter Boathouse in mid-October with only a few weeks left in the season. Photo by: Jeff Miller



39 A student creates the perfect study spot in a hammock near the lakeshore residence halls. Midterms can't keep Badgers indoors, especially on a warm October afternoon. Photo by: Jeff Miller



40 When they say “onboarding” at UW–Madison, they literally mean “on board.” Recently hired UW employees — like research associate in the Department of Animal and Dairy Sciences Ambreen Hamadani (front) — can board a fun-size tour bus for a guided tour of the sprawling, 933-acre campus that is their new workplace. Photo by: Bryce Richter



41 Every fall, visitors get to tour art studios, meet student artists and get a behind-the-scenes look at how art is created during UW–Madison’s annual Open Studio Day. Here, Hannah Schelb, a graduate ceramic and sculpture artist and lecturer, interacts with one of her modular ceramic pieces. Photo By: MK Denton



42 In November, artists brought Ho-Chunk beadwork to Bascom Hall on a grand scale. The banners, titled "Seed by Seed," were commissioned in celebration of the university's 175th anniversary. As she stood alongside fellow artists Marianne Fairbanks and Stephen Hilyard, Ho-Chunk tribal member Molli Pauliot remarked, "As you view the banners, I hope we all better understand the history of campus and the Madison area and appreciate how each one of us is now part of that story. It is my hope that this design will be used more than just for these banners, that the university's Indigenous students [will] refer to them for a better understanding of how the Ho-Chunk people are tied to this land and today still have a presence here on campus." Photo by: Jeff Miller



43 On a chilly autumn night, students gather around a bonfire on Picnic Point. Photo by: Bryce Richter



44 On Veterans Day, a group of 26 UW–Madison student veterans and military members unfurl a large American flag on the field at Camp Randall Stadium before the start of the football game. Photo by: Jeff Miller



45 Demi-semi-ses-squeak-centennial, anyone? Cheesemaker Joey Jaeggi (left) and Babcock Dairy Plant supervisor Dave Niemiec (right) stir and measure squeaky curds and whey as they create a batch of UW's 175th anniversary Craniverscherry cheese. Photo by: Bryce Richter



46 Who is a very good doggo? Anny the golden retriever, of course. During a Dogs on Call event organized by the American Medical Student Association, Anny provides students in the midst of finals preparations with a warm, snuggly study break. Photo by: Althea Dotzour



47 Wisconsin's Carter Booth (#52) passes the ball as the Badger volleyball team plays Texas in the NCAA Final Four semifinals at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, on Dec. 14. The Badgers lost to Texas. But they enjoyed a season full of triumphs and teamwork, as they went 30-4 and drew large, enthusiastic crowds at the Field House. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram